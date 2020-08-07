Enterprise ICT Investments in Energy: 2019-2020 Survey Report

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise ICT Investment Trends in Energy 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most survey respondents from the energy sector confirm that technology purchase decisions in their enterprises are taken jointly by all parties involved.



Most survey respondents also revealed that the intended ICT budget of their enterprises for 2020 would decrease following the COVID-19 outbreak from what it was before the outbreak.



With regards to communications & collaboration investments, 'UCC' and 'dedicated internet/leased line' will be the communication & collaboration software and service types that will attract investments from most enterprises in the energy sector in the next two years.



The survey also reveals that to IoT, 'security sensors' and 'supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)' will be the most prominent IoT hardware and software investments, respectively, in the next two years.



The survey report provides information and insights into ICT spending by enterprises in Energy:



Insights of its ICT budget allocation by business function and key spending areas

Enterprise ICT Budget Outlook for 2020

Enterprise ICT Budget Allocations in 2020 vs. 2019, including the effect of COVID-19 on budget allocations

Segment wise ICT budget allocation comparison between 2019 and 2020

Gain insights into Energy enterprises ICT spending trends

Gain insights into Energy enterprises ICT budget allocation for 2020

Gain insights into effect of COVID-19 on ICT budget of enterprises in Energy sector

Gain insights into key technology priorities of the Energy enterprises in allocating ICT budgets

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary Key Findings Survey Demographics Enterprise ICT Budget Allocations - 2019 Enterprise ICT Budget Outlook - 2020 Enterprise ICT Budget Allocations - 2019 vs. 2020 Segment ICT Budget Allocations - 2019 vs. 2020 Future Outlook - Enterprise Technology Priorities

