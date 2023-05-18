Enterprise Indoor Location-based Services Market size in the US to grow by USD 25,831.89 million from 2022 to 2027, AiRISTA Flow Inc. and Aislelabs Inc. emerge as key contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US size is set to grow by USD 25,831.89 million from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 47.45%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Enterprise Indoor Location-based Services Market in US 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as proximity marketing, improved indoor navigation, and asset tracking will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Enterprise Indoor Location-based Services Market in the US 2023-2027: Segmentation

The enterprise indoor location-based services market is segmented as follows:

Technology

RFID



Bluetooth



Wi-Fi



Others

Component

Service



Hardware



Software

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

The market share growth by the RFID segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. RFID technology uses radio waves to wirelessly transmit important data such as serial numbers. Active RFID tags communicate on a variety of frequencies, which include 125 kHz, 13.56 MHz, 433 MHz, 900 MHz, 2.4 GHz, and 5 GHz. RFID is a new location-based technology to track the movement of objects and people, with inherent advantages including high accuracy and low maintenance costs. RFID can be broadly divided into passive RFID and active RFID. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Enterprise Indoor Location-based Services Market in the US 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the enterprise indoor location-based services market in us include AiRISTA Flow Inc., Aislelabs Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comtech, Esri Global Inc., HERE Global BV, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., HID Global Corp., infsoft GmbH, Juniper Networks Inc., Microsoft Corp., NextNav Inc., PaeDae Inc., Polaris Wireless, POLE STAR SA, Qualcomm Inc., and xAd Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

AiRISTA Flow Inc. - The company offers enterprise indoor location-based services such as pointr deep location.

Aislelabs Inc. - The company offers enterprise indoor location-based services such as Aislelabs Navigate.

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers enterprise indoor location-based services such as Google visual positioning service.

Enterprise Indoor Location-based Services Market in the US 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Asset tracking is a major factor that drives the growth of the US enterprise indoor location-based services market.

Businesses including production facilities, hospital floors, or data centers, often need to know when an object or person enters or leaves a particular area.

In such cases, the receiver is attached to a fixed location and the tag is attached to the mobile asset and separate receivers can be attached to outlets and doorways for more accurate tracking of objects and people.

And through the help of the tag, the location of an object or person is time-stamped as it moves through different receiver fields.

Hence, such drivers influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The use of analytics for business process optimization is an emerging trend in the US enterprise indoor location-based services market.

Analytics software can be integrated into existing in-house location-based service systems and the software helps measure the time spent in frequently traveled locations and routes.

Data is displayed in the form of charts and heat maps, facilitating the evaluation and processing of available information.

infsoft GmbH offers a real-time analysis service for the data collected through its in-house location-based service.

Hence, such trends fuel the market growth in the US during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

High costs and capital investment is a major challenge impeding the growth of the US enterprise indoor location-based services market.

The market is capital-intensive, mainly because of the market emergence and high infrastructure requirements.

Buyers of on-premises indoor enterprise solutions typically have a high-cost investment as a result of the extensive hardware requirements.

Internal location-based services constantly evolve and change.

Hence, such challenges impede market growth in the US during the forecast period.

Enterprise Indoor Location-based Services Market in the US 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US vendors

Enterprise Indoor Location-based Services Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 47.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 25,831.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 39.4 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AiRISTA Flow Inc., Aislelabs Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comtech, Esri Global Inc., HERE Global BV, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., HID Global Corp., infsoft GmbH, Juniper Networks Inc., Microsoft Corp., NextNav Inc., PaeDae Inc., Polaris Wireless, POLE STAR SA, Qualcomm Inc., and xAd Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

