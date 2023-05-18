Enterprise Indoor Location-based Services Market size in the US to grow by USD 25,831.89 million from 2022 to 2027, AiRISTA Flow Inc. and Aislelabs Inc. emerge as key contributors to growth - Technavio

18 May, 2023, 05:15 ET
The report also covers the following areas:
- Enterprise Indoor Location-based Services Market in US size
- Enterprise Indoor Location-based Services Market in US trends
- Enterprise Indoor Location-based Services Market in US industry analysis
Factors such as proximity marketing, improved indoor navigation, and asset tracking will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Enterprise Indoor Location-based Services Market in the US 2023-2027: Segmentation
The enterprise indoor location-based services market is segmented as follows:
- Technology
- RFID
- Bluetooth
- Wi-Fi
- Others
- Component
- Service
- Hardware
- Software
What's New? -
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
The market share growth by the RFID segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. RFID technology uses radio waves to wirelessly transmit important data such as serial numbers. Active RFID tags communicate on a variety of frequencies, which include 125 kHz, 13.56 MHz, 433 MHz, 900 MHz, 2.4 GHz, and 5 GHz. RFID is a new location-based technology to track the movement of objects and people, with inherent advantages including high accuracy and low maintenance costs. RFID can be broadly divided into passive RFID and active RFID. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.
Some of the major vendors of the enterprise indoor location-based services market in us include AiRISTA Flow Inc., Aislelabs Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comtech, Esri Global Inc., HERE Global BV, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., HID Global Corp., infsoft GmbH, Juniper Networks Inc., Microsoft Corp., NextNav Inc., PaeDae Inc., Polaris Wireless, POLE STAR SA, Qualcomm Inc., and xAd Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.
Vendor Offerings
- AiRISTA Flow Inc. - The company offers enterprise indoor location-based services such as pointr deep location.
- Aislelabs Inc. - The company offers enterprise indoor location-based services such as Aislelabs Navigate.
- Alphabet Inc. - The company offers enterprise indoor location-based services such as Google visual positioning service.
Enterprise Indoor Location-based Services Market in the US 2023-2027: Market Dynamics
Key Drivers
- Asset tracking is a major factor that drives the growth of the US enterprise indoor location-based services market.
- Businesses including production facilities, hospital floors, or data centers, often need to know when an object or person enters or leaves a particular area.
- In such cases, the receiver is attached to a fixed location and the tag is attached to the mobile asset and separate receivers can be attached to outlets and doorways for more accurate tracking of objects and people.
- And through the help of the tag, the location of an object or person is time-stamped as it moves through different receiver fields.
- Hence, such drivers influence the market growth during the forecast period.
Significant Trends
- The use of analytics for business process optimization is an emerging trend in the US enterprise indoor location-based services market.
- Analytics software can be integrated into existing in-house location-based service systems and the software helps measure the time spent in frequently traveled locations and routes.
- Data is displayed in the form of charts and heat maps, facilitating the evaluation and processing of available information.
- infsoft GmbH offers a real-time analysis service for the data collected through its in-house location-based service.
- Hence, such trends fuel the market growth in the US during the forecast period.
Major Challenges
- High costs and capital investment is a major challenge impeding the growth of the US enterprise indoor location-based services market.
- The market is capital-intensive, mainly because of the market emergence and high infrastructure requirements.
- Buyers of on-premises indoor enterprise solutions typically have a high-cost investment as a result of the extensive hardware requirements.
- Internal location-based services constantly evolve and change.
- Hence, such challenges impede market growth in the US during the forecast period.
Enterprise Indoor Location-based Services Market in the US 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise indoor location-based services market in the US vendors
|
Enterprise Indoor Location-based Services Market In US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 47.45%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 25,831.89 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
39.4
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AiRISTA Flow Inc., Aislelabs Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comtech, Esri Global Inc., HERE Global BV, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., HID Global Corp., infsoft GmbH, Juniper Networks Inc., Microsoft Corp., NextNav Inc., PaeDae Inc., Polaris Wireless, POLE STAR SA, Qualcomm Inc., and xAd Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 07: Parent market
- Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 10: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Enterprise indoor location-based services market in US 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Enterprise indoor location-based services market in US 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Technology
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Technology
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Technology
- 6.3 RFID - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 29: Chart on RFID - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on RFID - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on RFID - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on RFID - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Bluetooth - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Bluetooth - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Bluetooth - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Wi-Fi - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Wi-Fi - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Wi-Fi - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Wi-Fi - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Wi-Fi - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Technology
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Component
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Component
- 7.3 Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Service - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Service - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Component
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 65: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 66: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 67: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 68: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 69: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 70: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 71: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 AiRISTA Flow Inc.
- Exhibit 72: AiRISTA Flow Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: AiRISTA Flow Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 74: AiRISTA Flow Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 75: AiRISTA Flow Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Aislelabs Inc.
- Exhibit 76: Aislelabs Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Aislelabs Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 78: Aislelabs Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.5 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 79: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: Alphabet Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 82: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Apple Inc.
- Exhibit 84: Apple Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Apple Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: Apple Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 87: Apple Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: Apple Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Broadcom Inc.
- Exhibit 89: Broadcom Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Broadcom Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 94: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 97: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.9 Comtech
- Exhibit 99: Comtech - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Comtech - Business segments
- Exhibit 101: Comtech - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Comtech - Segment focus
- 11.10 Esri Global Inc.
- Exhibit 103: Esri Global Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Esri Global Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: Esri Global Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.11 HERE Global BV
- Exhibit 106: HERE Global BV - Overview
- Exhibit 107: HERE Global BV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: HERE Global BV - Key news
- Exhibit 109: HERE Global BV - Key offerings
- 11.12 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Exhibit 110: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 112: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 113: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus
- 11.13 HID Global Corp.
- Exhibit 115: HID Global Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: HID Global Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: HID Global Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 118: HID Global Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.14 infsoft GmbH
- Exhibit 119: infsoft GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 120: infsoft GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: infsoft GmbH - Key offerings
- 11.15 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 122: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.16 Polaris Wireless
- Exhibit 127: Polaris Wireless - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Polaris Wireless - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Polaris Wireless - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Polaris Wireless - Key offerings
- 11.17 xAd Inc.
- Exhibit 131: xAd Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: xAd Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: xAd Inc. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 137: Research methodology
- Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 139: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations
