Enterprise Information Management (EIM) Market size to grow by USD 88.02 billion between 2023 - 2028| Driven by Rising demand for digitalization- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enterprise Information Management (EIM) Market report has been added to Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The Enterprise Information Management (EIM) Market size is anticipated to grow by USD 88.02 billon, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.01% between 2023 - 2028. The escalating demand for digitalization is driving the growth of the enterprise information management market. Industries spanning consumer goods, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail are progressively embracing digital transformation. However, this increased digitalization exposes the IT infrastructure of these sectors to cyber threats. Consequently, the rise in digital adoption is boosting the need for encryption management solutions as a proactive measure against cyberattacks. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Information Management Market 2024-2028

Privacy concerns regarding data constitute a prominent obstacle impeding the expansion of the Enterprise Information Management (EIM) Market. Within conversational AI, data privacy stands out as a primary concern, presenting a significant challenge in the worldwide conversational systems market. Moreover, the growing prominence of chatbots reflects the widespread adoption of this form of AI technology by numerous enterprises globally, aiming to streamline business operations.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample PDF Report Now

The Enterprise Information Management (EIM) Market is segmented by Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based), End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The on-premises segment is anticipated to experience substantial expansion during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to its perceived high level of security in contrast to the cloud-based model. Moreover, this segment is primarily dominated by large organizations. Additionally, enterprises prioritize factors such as functionality, data privacy, and security over the cost-effectiveness of solutions.

This growth is attributed to its perceived high level of security in contrast to the cloud-based model. Moreover, this segment is primarily dominated by large organizations. Additionally, enterprises prioritize factors such as functionality, data privacy, and security over the cost-effectiveness of solutions. North America is anticipated to contribute 38% to the global market growth in enterprise information management (EIM) during the forecast period. This region leads in technology adoption, experiencing intense growth and increased data consumption. Its technological maturity and fully developed industrial sector create numerous EIM use cases. Additionally, the presence of major companies and strict data regulations further fuel market growth in North America .

View Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the enterprise information management market:

ABBYY Solutions Ltd., Adobe Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hyland Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., KYOCERA Corp., M Files, Microsoft Corp., Mimecast Ltd., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Proofpoint Inc., SAP SE, Veritas Technologies LLC, Jatheon Technologies Inc., Kodak Alaris Inc., Pagefreezer Software Inc.

