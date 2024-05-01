Enterprise Information Management Market, 38% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global enterprise information management market size is estimated to grow by USD 88.02 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 17.01% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 38%. to the growth of the global market.

The Enterprise Information Management Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2018 to 2028.

Region Outlook

North America Europe APAC South America Middle East & Africa

1. North America - The North American market is poised to experience substantial growth, projected to contribute 38% to the global market expansion. Analysts from Technavio have outlined key drivers shaping this growth. Early technology adoption, particularly in data-intensive sectors, is a significant factor. North America's mature technological landscape and fully developed industrial sector foster extensive utilization of Enterprise Information Management (EIM).

This maturity, coupled with swift technology adoption, generates numerous EIM use cases. Additionally, stringent data regulations, along with the dominant presence of major companies, further bolster the market. These factors collectively drive North America's market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Enterprise Information Management (EIM) is crucial for businesses, particularly in sectors like manufacturing and travel, to efficiently handle data, content, and information assets. It encompasses data management, content management, and information governance, ensuring integrity, security, and usability throughout the information lifecycle. As companies face integration challenges amidst the rise of cloud computing and IoT, KDDI Corporation offers EIM solutions tailored to organizational needs.

With the increasing demand for scalable and high-performance computing, on-premise solutions and cloud-based EIM software are on the rise. The global EIM market witnesses a surge in demand for integrated software that ensures data quality and availability. AI and big data analytics play pivotal roles in digital transformation, further driving the adoption of EIM solutions. In this landscape, businesses seek EIM solutions that address their organizational drivers and facilitate seamless digital transformation while optimizing operations and enhancing decision-making capabilities.

Market Overview

Enterprise Information Management (EIM) is crucial for companies in managing their data, content, and information assets efficiently. With the rise of digital transformation, cloud computing, and AI, organizations face integration challenges. KDDI Corporation provides EIM solutions to address these challenges, offering scalable and secure software for manufacturing and travel companies.

On-premise solutions are still preferred by some, but the trend is towards cloud-based EIM for its scalability and accessibility. Data quality, integrity, and security are organizational drivers for implementing EIM, ensuring the availability and usability of information throughout its lifecycle. Integrated software for big data analytics and IoT further enhance EIM capabilities, supporting global enterprises in managing their information effectively.

