Enterprise IT Security: Technology & Market Trends



Summary



"Enterprise IT Security" a new Global Outlook report, provides analyses the current trends, drivers, and inhibitors impacting the enterprise IT security market. The report outlines the evolution of enterprise IT security technologies, and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market. This report also presents view of the revenue opportunities in the enterprise IT security market through to 2023, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, sectors, and size band. Moreover, following in-depth ICT decision maker surveys, the report outlines enterprises' investment priorities in the enterprise IT security segment.



Scope

The Global Outlook Report provides in-depth analysis of the following -

- Enterprise IT security market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of global revenues from IT security.

- Market trends, drivers & inhibitors: an analysis of key current trends in the IT security market, factors driving growth in the IT security market, and inhibitors to the IT security market growth.

- Vendor landscape : a brief overview of the key enterprise IT security vendors.

- Opportunities and recommendations for IT security vendors.



Reasons to buy

- The report helps understand the enterprise IT security market landscape, the recent trends, drivers, and inhibitors shaping the enterprise IT security segment.

- The report provides an assessment of IT security vendors and their relative positions in the enterprise IT security market.

- The report provides insight into revenue opportunity forecasts in the enterprise IT security market from 2018 to 2023, spanning four technology segments, six regions, 14 verticals, and two size bands.

- The report provides an extensive analysis of technology growth predictions based on adoption indicators, end-user technology demand, in-house ICT survey results, and macroeconomic factors.

- The report provides a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within the enterprise IT security segment and its sub categories.



