Enterprise Knowledge Teaming With KMI for New Agile & Design Thinking Certification

ARLINGON, Va., March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Knowledge (EK) is teaming with the International Knowledge Management Institute (KMI) to offer a new certification course teaching KM practitioners how to leverage Agile, Design Thinking, and Change Management practices in the strategy, design, and implementation of Knowledge Management efforts.

Ms. Brawdy presenting at the most recent KMI Showcase, discussing Design Thinking and Knowledge Management.

The two-day certification course is the latest in KMI's Certified Knowledge Specialist (CKS) offerings. The course will provide a background on key concepts including Agile, Design Thinking, Change Management, and User-Centered Communications strategies, detailing how elements of each may be harnessed to address common challenges in KM efforts. The course will be highly interactive, involving participants in a series of facilitated exercises, including EK's complete Design Thinking for KM workshop approach.

The first offering of the course will be held July 24th and 25th in Tysons Corner, Virginia. Additional information and registration may be found at the following link: https://www.kminstitute.org/content/cks-agile-and-design-thinking

EK's Claire Brawdy will serve as the lead instructor for the course. Ms. Brawdy is a KM Expert, experienced facilitator, and frequent speaker on KM, Design Thinking, and Agile approaches. She is a Certified Scrum Product Owner and sits on the D.C. Leadership Team for OpenIDEO, leading their KM strategy.

Brawdy noted, "A common theme in all of my KM consulting experience is that these efforts fail without the active engagement of stakeholders and end users. My course will share user-centered approaches to KM, removing the academic stigma of the field and focusing on action-oriented results and benefits."

Zach Wahl, CEO of Enterprise Knowledge added, "This certification course is a perfect application for how we approach KM. It will teach attendees how we put the end user at the center of the KM strategy and design effort and leverage an assortment of facilitation techniques to engage them in every step of the process."

Eric Weidner, Vice President of Business Development, stated, "We're excited to leverage EK's vast experience in this area, and convert the methods and practices they've successfully applied for their clients to our classroom, where our students will benefit." Weidner adds: "Claire Brawdy is an excellent presenter, and we know she will be a great mentor for our students."

About Enterprise Knowledge

Enterprise Knowledge (EK) is a services firm that integrates Knowledge Management, Information Management, Information Technology, and Agile Approaches to deliver comprehensive solutions. Our mission is to form true partnerships with our clients, listening and collaborating to create tailored, practical, and results-oriented solutions that enable them to thrive and adapt to changing needs.

About the International Knowledge Management Institute

Based in Washington DC, The KM Institute is the global leader in Knowledge Management Certification/Training, with many thousands certified since 2001 and classes delivered in up 15 countries annually. KMI trains and certifies KM Team Members in the methods and tools that enable individuals and organizations to transform (and substantially improve) human performance in the Knowledge Age.

