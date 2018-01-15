Enterprise Management Associates Names IntSights Cyber Intelligence as 'Vendor to Watch' and 'Strong Value Leader' in Threat Intelligence

"IntSights has enjoyed exponential growth over the past 18 months, establishing ourselves as a leader in the threat intelligence and risk mitigation market," said Guy Nizan, CEO of IntSights. "We are honored that EMA recognizes our value proposition and are proud to receive its 'Strong Value' designation."

EMA reviewed IntSights' Enterprise Threat Intelligence & Mitigation platform, which delivers tailored threat intelligence gathered from all areas of the web. The report praises IntSights for:

'Very few false positives' (one of the lowest rates seen)

'Outstanding threat and risk identification and analytics'

and 'Outstanding system architecture built for volume and speed.'

"With IntSights, enterprises can extend visibility into attacks targeting their supply chain, operations, employees, and assets," said David Monahan, senior analyst, EMA. "This tailored, contextual intelligence powers one-click threat remediation via integration with existing protection tools, keeping customers one step ahead of potential attacks."

EMA predicts that by the next iteration of the DTIM Radar Report, IntSights will have progressed from a "Strong Value" position into a "Value Leader" and become "a major challenger to the existing incumbents." A complimentary copy of EMA's review of IntSights Enterprise Threat Intelligence and Mitigation Platform can be downloaded here.

About IntSights:

IntSights is redefining cyber security with the industry's first and only enterprise threat management platform that transforms tailored threat intelligence into automated security operations. Our ground-breaking data-mining algorithms and unique cyber reconnaissance capabilities continuously monitor an enterprise's external digital profile across the surface, deep and dark web, categorize and analyze tens of thousands of threats, and automate the risk remediation lifecycle -- streamlining workflows, maximizing resources and securing business operations. This has made IntSights' one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in the world. IntSights' has offices in Tel Aviv, Amsterdam, New York and Dallas. To learn more, visit: https://www.intsights.com.

