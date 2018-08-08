Enterprise Management Associates names Vectra a Value Leader and Technology Innovator in Radar Report™ for Network-Based Security Analytics

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra, the world leader in AI-powered cyberattack detection and threat hunting, was positioned by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) as a Value Leader and Technology Innovator in its report, "EMA Radar for Network-Based Security Analytics."

The report evaluates vendors across five major categories supported by more than 120 key performance indicators. EMA evaluated and scored each vendor under the same documented criteria. Vectra was positioned for its industry-leading Cognito platform, which enables enterprise security operations teams to automatically detect cyberattackers in real time and perform AI-assisted threat hunting.

"Our positioning in the EMA Radar Report as a Value Leader and Technology Innovator continues to demonstrate that Cognito stands out against the competition by transforming threat hunting using AI," said Hitesh Sheth, president and CEO of Vectra. "Cognito is a revolutionary AI platform that is transforming cybersecurity and dramatically improving enterprise security operations."

Cognito uses AI to perform non-stop, automated threat hunting with always-learning behavioral models to quickly and efficiently find hidden and unknown attackers before they do damage. Cognito provides full visibility into cyberattacker behaviors from cloud and data center workloads to user and IoT devices, leaving attackers with nowhere to hide.

Cognito Detect and its AI counterpart, Cognito Recall, are the cornerstones of the Cognito platform. Cognito Detect automates the real-time detection of hidden attackers while giving Cognito Recall a logical starting point to perform AI-assisted threat hunting and conduct conclusive incident investigations.

"Vectra emerged on the security analytics scene with a vengeance," said David Monahan, managing research director of security and risk management at EMA. "Not only has its marketing captured the attention of a large portion of the market, but its technology is delivering solid results.

"In the analysis, the Cognito platform from Vectra performed well and received extremely positive feedback," Monahan added. "Customers felt that it delivered on its promises without exaggeration. Vectra's overall ability to identify threats, reduce the number of alerts that need human attention, and produce actionable alerts was significant."

The latest Radar report from EMA is the second of a two-part series. The first part, released earlier this year, delves into the platforms, solutions and products supplying log-based security analytics for the express purpose of providing them with fewer actionable alerts without the side effects that can filter out alerts on actual threat activity. The second report focuses on vendors that use network information, such as network flows, deep packet inspection, and forensic packet analysis, to gather telemetry.

Click here to download a copy of the "EMA Radar for Network-Based Security Analytics." To learn more about Vectra and Cognito, visit vectra.ai.

About Enterprise Management Associates (EMA)



Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading industry analyst firm that specializes in providing deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies. EMA analysts leverage a unique combination of practical experience, insight into industry best practices, and in-depth knowledge of current and planned vendor solutions to help clients achieve their goals. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services for enterprise line of business users, IT professionals and IT vendors at http://www.enterprisemanagement.com.

About Vectra



Vectra® is transforming cybersecurity with AI. Its Cognito™ platform automates cyberattack detection and empowers threat hunters from data center and cloud workloads to user and IoT devices. Cognito correlates threats, prioritizes hosts based on risk and provides rich context to empower incident response with existing security systems, reducing security operations workload by 36X. The company has been issued 10 U.S. patents with 11 patents pending for cybersecurity applications of machine learning and artificial intelligence. Vectra is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. and has European regional headquarters in Zurich. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

