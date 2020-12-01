Enterprise Medical Recruiting Launches Partnership With Academic Orthopedic Consortium

This partnership allows us to exclusively provide our proven medical recruiting services to orthopedic teams nationwide. Tweet this

As a result of this partnership, Enterprise Medical Recruiting will exclusively provide its proven, highly specialized recruitment services to academic and private practice orthopedic facilities nationwide. On behalf of Enterprise Medical Recruiting, the partnership will be led by Paul Smallwood, Executive Vice President and Managing Partner.

"We are proud to embark upon this partnership with the AOC, which is one of the most notable associations of academic orthopedic physicians and leaders in the country," states Paul Smallwood, who brings decades of experience in physician and leadership recruitment. "We look forward to this new exclusive collaboration, which will enable our team to provide our most effective, proven, and productive physician recruiting and placement services to the orthopedic departments of some of the most prestigious universities and health systems across the country," Smallwood concludes.

Spearheading the partnership on behalf of the AOC and JobsInOrtho is Michael A. Gagnon, MBA, Founder and CEO of the Academic Orthopedic Consortium and JobsInOrtho.

"Enterprise Medical Recruiting has an outstanding national reputation, industry expertise, innovative recruitment strategies, and a commitment to client success that we believe will deliver exceptional value to our growing membership base and establish an industry leading Orthopedic recruitment solution," states Gagnon. "I personally have worked with their CEO to develop an incredibly efficient, cost-effective process that could revolutionize how we recruit the country's greatest talent. We are especially proud of the innovative work we have done with Enterprise Medical Recruiting to improve how Division Chiefs are recruited, which is a highly specialized and much needed area of focus." Gagnon concludes.

More information about this partnership and the innovative recruitment services provided by Enterprise Medical Recruiting are available by contacting Paul Smallwood at [email protected].

About Enterprise Medical Recruiting:

Since 1990, Enterprise Medical Recruiting has grown to be one of the largest and most productive physician recruitment firms in the U.S., having assisted thousands of health systems, hospitals, medical centers and practices with recruitment of qualified physicians and physician leaders. Additionally, Enterprise Medical Recruiting is recognized as one of the nation's "Best Staffing Firms to Work For" by Staffing Industry Analysts. For more information, visit www.EnterpriseMed.com

About the Academic Orthopedic Consortium (AOC):

Founded in 2005, the AOC provides best practices in business and leadership for academic musculoskeletal enterprises and has over 3,100 total members including 350 Chairs, Vice Chairs, Chiefs and Faculty Leaders, 350 Administrative Leaders, and 2,300 residents and fellows across 145 academic departments nationally.

About JobsInOrtho:

Within two weeks of its November 2, 2020 launch, JobsInOrtho became the largest orthopedic job board in the United States, aggregating jobs across academic practice, private practice, and large health systems. Designed with input from over 400 residents, 67 private practice CEOs, and numerous chairs across the country, JobsInOrtho is the #1 way for orthopedic residents and fellows to identify and apply for jobs. The platform utilizes industry leading technology to lower costs and efforts associated with job posts and recruitment. For more information, visit www.JobsInOrtho.com.

