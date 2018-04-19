Enterprise Mobility Exchange Announces Inaugural Mobie Awards for Excellence in Innovation

The companies leading their industries and paving the mobile transformation journey deserve to be recognized on a larger scale, and that's why Enterprise Mobility Exchange has launched the Mobie Awards, highlighting enterprises and their recent successful initiatives.

Those four categories include:

- Largest successful cloud migration

- Most effective app transformation

- Largest and most successful security initiative

- Best use of innovative mobile technology

"In such a crowded space where thousands of businesses are moving rapidly to digitally transform, we felt those accomplishments should be showcased and applauded," said Dorene Rettas, Head of U.S., Enterprise Mobility Exchange. "From cloud to mobile security and every enhancement in between, companies are doing whatever they can to boost productivity and create ROI. We're excited to hand out the Mobie Awards to the organizations who've proven how to overcome challenges, get stakeholder buy-in, and execute a strategy put in place by the executive leadership team all in an effort to progress their enterprise's workflows."

Nominations are open now through May 15, and submissions may come from the companies who've completed work within the category, or from a partner organization. Entries will be judged by Enterprise Mobility Exchange's Editorial Advisory Board members during a two-week period in the month of June, and winners will be announced during the Enterprise Mobility Transformation Exchange event in San Diego, California in November.

Guidelines, submission rules and entry forms may be found here.

