Enterprise mobility management market size to grow at a CAGR of 18.62% from 2022 to 2027|Rapid adoption of BYOD policy to influence market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The enterprise mobility management market is expected to grow by USD 53,688.83 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 18.62% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of EMM solutions in the BFSI sector is an emerging EMM market trend. There have been changes in the BFSI services sector in the past two decades with internet services and international transactions now requiring a quick resolution due to digitization. Furthermore, EMM solutions might assist banks in controlling the cost of mobile data, as IT administrators can remotely define cellular data thresholds and the corresponding actions. Also, as a result of kiosk-based services, these features are more noticeable if a transaction raises a red flag. For instance, Kiosks at bank branches may carry out a variety of tasks, such as addressing customer queries that enhance the customer experience while being protected by Digital Signage, and Secure Browser technology. Hence, owing to factors such as growing EMM solutions in the BFSI sector, the EMM market is estimated to witness growth during the forecast period. View a Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market 2023-2027

Enterprise Mobility Management Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our enterprise mobility management market report covers the following areas:

Enterprise Mobility Management Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Enterprise mobility management market is segmented as below:

End-user

Large Enterprises



SMEs

Deployment

On Premise



Cloud Based

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The large enterprises segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes corporations or big businesses, representing organizations with substantial workforces and a wide range of business activities. For large businesses, scalability is the key aspect snd often have a large number of mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, used by their employees across various departments and locations. Also, advanced security features are of importance for large enterprises. Hence, owing to such factors, the large enterprises segment is estimated to have rapid growth during the forecast period.

Enterprise Mobility Management Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

The rapid adoption of the BYOD policy drives the growth of the EMM market. Organizations need to develop a mobile workforce to stay competitive with the constantly changing business scenarios. Business users and individual users are becoming increasingly dependent on the Internet to fulfill their personal and business needs. Thus, market vendors introduce many solutions to capitalize on the rising implementation of the BYOD policy. Thus, factors such as the growing adoption of the BYOD policy are expected to drive the growth of the global EMM market during the forecast period.

Privacy and compliance associated with EMM challenge the growth of the EMM market. In order to manage and secure their mobile ecosystems, organizations implement enterprise mobility management solutions. Such solutions involve the collection and management of sensitive information, including employee data, device information, and corporate data accessed through mobile devices. Furthermore, EMM solutions often involve monitoring and tracking employee activities on mobile devices to enforce security policies and ensure compliance. Hence, due to such challenges, the growth of the EMM market can be hindered during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Enterprise Mobility Management Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Enterprise Mobility Management Market, including some of the vendors such as Beijing NationSky Network Technology Co. Ltd., BlackBerry Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Codeproof Technologies Inc., GoTo, International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Software Inc., Matrix42 GmbH, Microsoft Corp., Mitsogo Inc., ProMobi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Quest Software Inc., SAP SE, SIA CYONE, Snow Software, Sophos Ltd., SOTI Inc., VMware Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Enterprise Mobility Management Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

VENDOR OFFERING

Beijing NationSky Network Technology Co. Ltd. - The company offers enterprise mobility management such as NQSky enterprise mobility management.

The company offers enterprise mobility management such as NQSky enterprise mobility management. BlackBerry Ltd. - The company offers enterprise mobility management such as the BlackBerry enterprise mobility suite.

The company offers enterprise mobility management such as the BlackBerry enterprise mobility suite. Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers enterprise mobility management such as Cisco Meraki enterprise mobility management.

Enterprise Mobility Management Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist enterprise mobility management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the enterprise mobility management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the enterprise mobility management market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise mobility management market vendors

Enterprise Mobility Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 53,688.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 17.09 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Beijing NationSky Network Technology Co. Ltd., BlackBerry Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Codeproof Technologies Inc., GoTo, International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Software Inc., Matrix42 GmbH, Microsoft Corp., Mitsogo Inc., ProMobi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Quest Software Inc., SAP SE, SIA CYONE, Snow Software, Sophos Ltd., SOTI Inc., VMware Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 150: SIA CYONE - Overview

Exhibit 151: SIA CYONE - Product / Service

