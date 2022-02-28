Enterprise Mobility Management Market to Reach USD 35620 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 20.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enterprise Mobility Management Market is Segmented by Type (Mobile Device Management, Mobile Content Management, Mobile Application Management), by Application (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy and Power, IT and Telecommunications): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Enterprise Technology Category.

The global Enterprise Mobility Management market size is projected to reach USD 35620 Million by 2027, from USD 9341.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.9% during 2021-2027.

Major Factors driving the growth of enterprise mobility market:

Increasing BYOD adoption in organizations and recent covid outbreak, the need for improved security on sensitive organization data, and the need to enable greater collaboration through secure applications are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the enterprise mobility market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF ENTERPRISE MOBILITY MARKET :

The growing mobile workforce and enterprise adoption of BYOD programs to improve workforce productivity have boosted the growth of the Enterprise Mobility Management market. Furthermore, the proliferation of new mobile devices on the market propels the enterprise mobility market forward.

Furthermore, employers are obligated to provide remote access options to their employees in response to the widespread transmission of the COVID-19, allowing them to work outside of the corporate infrastructure. To ensure business continuity during this pandemic crisis, many organizations have implemented a BYOD program that allows employees to use their personal devices for work. Organizations that employ a remote workforce ensure that employees have access to corporate resources while working from home and that they have the tools they need to stay productive. As a result of these factors, large corporations are deploying EMM solutions, which in turn is driving the growth of the enterprise mobility market.

The adoption of the EMM market is being driven by an increase in the number of cyberattacks on personal devices and business-critical data. Phishing attacks targeting mobile devices are becoming more common as more mobile devices are deployed in the workplace, necessitating the need to train employees on proper mobile security protocols. Mobile device management, which gives IT full control over the user's device, spawned EMM, which now includes it. Device-level policies provided by the device manufacturer or platform provider are used by MDM to protect data. IT can configure, secure, and support mobile users with the help of these policies.

Another important factor driving the Enterprise Mobility Management market is mobile application management (MAM). MAM allows IT to manage only the applications on a device, rather than the entire device. Without having to wipe an entire device, IT can apply security policies to specific apps, limit the sharing of corporate data among apps, and selectively remove apps and any associated data. IT cannot manage personal apps with MAM.

ENTERPRISE MOBILITY MANAGEMENT MARKET SHARE:

Based on type, the Mobile device management solution segment is expected to be the most lucrative. The growth of this segment is fueled by the increased adoption of mobile devices in organizations and the increased need to manage these devices.

Based on application, The BFSI segment is expected to be the most lucrative. The adoption of EMM solutions has risen in response to the growing BYOD trend in the BFSI sector. Several BFSI firms are increasingly emphasizing workplace mobility as a means of increasing employee productivity and satisfaction.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to be the most lucrative region. Several EMM vendors are based in North America, with the goal of increasing revenues and expanding their businesses. Organizations in North America place a high value on innovation in order to stay current with market trends.

Key Players:

IBM

VMware AirWatch

MobileIron

Citrix

BlackBerry

MicroStrategy

Symantec

Microsoft

SAP

Amtel, Inc.

Cisco Meraki

SOTI

42Gears

AT&T

Zebra

Syntonic

Ivanti

WSO2

Jamf

AppTec

ISEC7 Group.

