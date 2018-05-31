Enterprise, National and Alamo Car Rental Brands Donating $24,000 to Hawaii High School Athletic Association Scholarships

The world's largest car rental provider, Enterprise Holdings is sponsoring the Hawaii High School Athletic Association (HHSAA) Hall of Honor and providing college scholarships to 12 local high school seniors. Recipients are selected based on their achievements in athletics, academics and community service by a committee of high school administrators, athletic directors and media.

The recipients will be honored June 3 at the annual Hawaii High School Hall of Honor Dinner, which is sponsored by Enterprise Rent-A-Car as well as the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. The dinner raises funds to support nearly 100 high schools and more than 35,000 student athletes across the state. This year's keynote speaker will be Hawaii's own Kevin Wong, a three-time All-American indoor volleyball player at UCLA and beach volleyball Olympian.

"The qualities these student athletes embody – a solid work ethic, strong ethical principles and a commitment to serve others – align with the founding values that drive our employees and guide our business every day," said Chris Sbarbaro, vice president of sales and marketing for Enterprise Holdings in Hawaii. "These women and men have all the tools for continued success in the future, and we're excited to provide the support and recognition they deserve along the way."

Approximately 1,200 Enterprise, National and Alamo employees currently work at more than 75 car rental locations throughout Hawaii. In 2018 alone, the regional Enterprise Holdings operation in Hawaii and the Enterprise Holdings Foundation will collectively donate more than $600,000 to Hawaiian programs and sponsorships, including the United Way and the HHSAA, among others.

For more information on Enterprise Holdings, visit www.enterpriseholdings.com.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings currently ranks as one of America's Largest Private Companies, and if it were publicly traded, the company would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies. In total, the annual revenues of Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management rank near the top of the travel industry – ahead of many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies. Other transportation services marketed under the Enterprise brand name include Enterprise CarShare, Enterprise Rideshare, Enterprise Car Sales, Enterprise Truck Rental, Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise, Zimride by Enterprise, Enterprise Flex-E-Rent and Enterprise Car Club.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-national-and-alamo-car-rental-brands-donating-24-000-to-hawaii-high-school-athletic-association-scholarships-300657559.html

SOURCE Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.enterpriseholdings.com

