Enterprise Performance Management Market size worth $ 8.04 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.24% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY,N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Enterprise Performance Management Market" By Verticals (BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences), By Deployment (cloud and on-premises), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Enterprise Performance Management Market size was valued at USD 4.95 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.04 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.24% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Enterprise Performance Management Market Overview

EPM systems help business processes by enabling enterprises to manage and automate day-to-day business activities from a single, integrated software application, improving operational efficiency and enhancing business performance by ensuring accurate business planning and reporting. In addition, this software helps map the goals with the current version, assisting users in understanding and gaining the perspectives of the work to get the desired results. EPM systems provide a streamlined business process that eliminates the risk of manual errors and provides faster response time to decision-makers in the organization. Moreover, it offers predictive analytics to decrease the time spent on the finance function enabling more focus on higher-value tasks.

Automating the business processes offers real-time information on business requirements. As data serves as a vital metric to measure business performance, EPM systems gather and consolidate data automatically, reducing execution time. EPM helps manage and understand the data collected through various business processes to make better business decisions, enhancing the organization's performance and efficiency and offering a competitive position in the market. Hence, the global EPM market is expected to be driven by increasing operational efficiency by optimizing business processes.

Key Developments in Enterprise Performance Management Market

In August 2019 , Oracle announced Oracle Blockchain Platform (OBP) Enterprise Edition 19.3 for On-premise Deployment. This OBP edition is ideal for customers who cannot deploy in Oracle Cloud because of various data sovereignty or residence issues. It gave them an independently installable version of Oracle Blockchain Platform built on Docker containers and delivered as a pre-built V.M. image for multiple virtualization options.

, Oracle announced Oracle Blockchain Platform (OBP) Enterprise Edition 19.3 for On-premise Deployment. This OBP edition is ideal for customers who cannot deploy in Oracle Cloud because of various data sovereignty or residence issues. It gave them an independently installable version of Oracle Blockchain Platform built on Docker containers and delivered as a pre-built V.M. image for multiple virtualization options. In August 2019 , Blue Link ERP Launched the Financial Report Writer that is expected to aid its deployment in the BFSI sector.

, Blue Link ERP Launched the Financial Report Writer that is expected to aid its deployment in the BFSI sector. In May 2019 , Host Analytics launched a new solution integration with Blackline to modernize financial close, consolidation, and reporting.

The major players in the market are Broadcom, Epicor Software, Anaplan, Board International, IBM, Infor, Oracle, SAP SE, OneStream, and Vena Solutions.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Enterprise Performance Management Market On the basis of Verticals, Deployment, and Geography.

Enterprise Performance Management Market, By Verticals

BFSI



Manufacturing



Healthcare and Life sciences



Others

Enterprise Performance Management Market, By Deployment

Cloud



On-Premises

Enterprise Performance Management Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

