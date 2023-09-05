Enterprise Performance Management Market to grow by USD 2.21 billion growth between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Compliance regulations - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

05 Sep, 2023, 11:30 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enterprise Performance Management Market report has been added to the Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the enterprise performance management market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 2.21 billion. The increasing need for performance visibility drives the enterprise performance management market. Organizations focus on gaining a holistic view of their performance across various functions and departments. Consequently, EPM applications play an essential role in fulfilling this requirement by offering the necessary tools and capabilities to capture, consolidate, and analyze performance data. Furthermore, by utilizing EPM, organizations can effectively monitor key metrics and KPIs, enabling them to track progress, identify trends, and evaluate performance against targets. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the enterprise performance management market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the Full Report Here

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Performance Management Application Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Performance Management Application Market 2023-2027

  • Implementation issues associated with enterprise performance management applications challenge the growth of the market. The implementation of the enterprise performance management application is a major factor that will influence the financial planning efficiency and business strategies of companies. Also, businesses do not need to integrate their enterprise performance management application with internal systems. Additionally, along with this, external systems, such as mobile platforms and cloud-based applications, can lead to more delay. Hence, such factors impede market growth during the forecast period. - Explain. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample PDF Report Now

The enterprise performance management market is segmented by End-user (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Retail and others), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The BFSI industry is the major end-user of enterprise performance management solutions. Businesses operating in the BFSI sector are increasingly adopting enterprise performance management applications to streamline their financial planning and budgeting processes in line with their business strategies and plans. The adoption of enterprise performance management applications enables funds transfer pricing and provides profitability applications for the accurate calculation of the profitability of the enterprise.
  • North America will emerge as the dominant market, occupying 44% of the global market share over the forecast period. View Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the enterprise performance management market:

Anaplan Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Board International SA, Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Corporater AS, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Emtec Inc, HCL Technologies Ltd., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jedox GmbH, Kepion Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Telstra Ltd., The Hackett Group Inc., Vena Solutions Inc., and Workiva Inc.

Related Reports:

The Enterprise Location-Based Services (LBS) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.37% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 45,230.04 million.

The Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,046.52 million

Enterprise Performance Management Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.19%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.4

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Anaplan Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Board International SA, Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Corporater AS, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Emtec Inc , HCL Technologies Ltd., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jedox GmbH, Kepion Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Telstra Ltd., The Hackett Group Inc., Vena Solutions Inc., and Workiva Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

E-invoicing Market to grow by USD 15.33 billion from 2022 to 2027, The convenience and easy accessibility of mobile payment systems drive the market - Technavio

Sexual wellness market in the US to increase by USD 6.472 billion between 2022 to 2027 | Increasing therapeutic uses of sexual wellness products to drive growth- Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.