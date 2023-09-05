Enterprise Performance Management Market to grow by USD 2.21 billion growth between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Compliance regulations - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enterprise Performance Management Market report has been added to the Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the enterprise performance management market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 2.21 billion. The increasing need for performance visibility drives the enterprise performance management market. Organizations focus on gaining a holistic view of their performance across various functions and departments. Consequently, EPM applications play an essential role in fulfilling this requirement by offering the necessary tools and capabilities to capture, consolidate, and analyze performance data. Furthermore, by utilizing EPM, organizations can effectively monitor key metrics and KPIs, enabling them to track progress, identify trends, and evaluate performance against targets. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the enterprise performance management market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the Full Report Here

Implementation issues associated with enterprise performance management applications challenge the growth of the market. The implementation of the enterprise performance management application is a major factor that will influence the financial planning efficiency and business strategies of companies. Also, businesses do not need to integrate their enterprise performance management application with internal systems. Additionally, along with this, external systems, such as mobile platforms and cloud-based applications, can lead to more delay. Hence, such factors impede market growth during the forecast period. - Explain. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample PDF Report Now

The enterprise performance management market is segmented by End-user (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Retail and others), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The BFSI industry is the major end-user of enterprise performance management solutions. Businesses operating in the BFSI sector are increasingly adopting enterprise performance management applications to streamline their financial planning and budgeting processes in line with their business strategies and plans. The adoption of enterprise performance management applications enables funds transfer pricing and provides profitability applications for the accurate calculation of the profitability of the enterprise.

North America will emerge as the dominant market, occupying 44% of the global market share over the forecast period.

Key Companies in the enterprise performance management market:

Anaplan Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Board International SA, Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Corporater AS, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Emtec Inc, HCL Technologies Ltd., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jedox GmbH, Kepion Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Telstra Ltd., The Hackett Group Inc., Vena Solutions Inc., and Workiva Inc.

Enterprise Performance Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.19% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anaplan Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Board International SA, Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Corporater AS, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Emtec Inc , HCL Technologies Ltd., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jedox GmbH, Kepion Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Telstra Ltd., The Hackett Group Inc., Vena Solutions Inc., and Workiva Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

