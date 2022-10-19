Enterprise Performance Management Market to record USD 2.23 Bn incremental growth; Driven by increased demand for cloud-based enterprise performance management applications -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Enterprise Performance Management Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Enterprise Performance Management Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the enterprise performance management market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.23 billion. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the application software industry. Some of the factors considered in the estimation of the market size include revenue generated by vendors, global IT spending, IT budgets allocated by central and state governments across major markets, and GDP growth among others. Understand the scope of our full report on the enterprise performance management market. Download Sample PDF Report Now

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The market is driven by the increased demand for cloud-based enterprise performance management applications. The adoption of cloud-based solutions eliminates the need for upfront investments in hardware infrastructure. Besides, the inherent benefits of cloud computing such as scalability, reliability, and high resource availability are increasing the adoption of cloud-based solutions among enterprises. Moreover, the adoption of cloud-based enterprise performance management applications by leveraging technologies such as mobility, AI, and blockchain, provides new opportunities to enterprises. They also enable enterprise-wide departments to have real-time access to information on financial and business strategies. Many such benefits are positively influencing the growth of the global enterprise performance management market.

However, data security issues are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market. The number of cybercrimes is increasing across the globe and the types of attacks are becoming more diversified. The threat of ransomware is forcing enterprises to strengthen the security of their enterprise performance management applications and IT infrastructure in order to ensure high levels of security. This is making it difficult for enterprises to adopt enterprise performance management applications that process sensitive financial information involving strategic decisions. This is expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Request Free Sample Report

The enterprise performance management market report is segmented by end-user (BSFI, telecom and IT, manufacturing, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The BFSI industry is the major end-user of enterprise performance management solutions. Businesses operating in the BFSI sector are increasingly adopting enterprise performance management applications to streamline their financial planning and budgeting processes in line with their business strategies and plans. The adoption of enterprise performance management applications enables funds transfer pricing and provides profitability applications for the accurate calculation of the profitability of the enterprise.

North America will emerge as the dominant market, occupying 45% of the global market share over the forecast period. The growing requirement for regulatory compliance and the rise in popularity of cloud-based enterprise performance management applications over spreadsheets are driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the rising digitalization across various end-user industries, such as banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and healthcare, in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico is contributing to the growth of the enterprise performance management market in North America.

Get detailed insights into the contribution of each segment toward the growth of the market. Buy Full Report Here

Key Vendors Identified in the Enterprise Performance Management Market:

Anaplan Inc.

BearingPoint Holding BV

Board International SA

Centage Corp.

Epicor Software Corp.

Global Software LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Infor Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Jedox GmbH

Kaufman, Hall and Associates LLC

OneStream Software LLC

Oracle Corp.

Planful Inc.

Prophix Software Inc.

SAP SE

Unit4 NV

Vena Solutions Inc.

Wolters Kluwer NV

Workday Inc.

Enterprise Performance Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anaplan Inc., BearingPoint Holding BV, Board International SA, Centage Corp., Epicor Software Corp., Global Software LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jedox GmbH, Kaufman, Hall and Associates LLC, OneStream Software LLC, Oracle Corp., Planful Inc., Prophix Software Inc., SAP SE, Unit4 NV, Vena Solutions Inc., Wolters Kluwer NV, and Workday Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Telecom and IT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Telecom and IT - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Anaplan Inc.

Exhibit 101: Anaplan Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Anaplan Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Anaplan Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Board International SA

Exhibit 104: Board International SA - Overview



Exhibit 105: Board International SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Board International SA - Key offerings

10.5 Centage Corp.

Exhibit 107: Centage Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Centage Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Centage Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Global Software LLC

Exhibit 110: Global Software LLC - Overview



Exhibit 111: Global Software LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Global Software LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 113: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Infor Inc.

Exhibit 118: Infor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Infor Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Infor Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Infor Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 122: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 126: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 SAP SE

Exhibit 131: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 132: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 133: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 134: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.12 Workday Inc.

Exhibit 136: Workday Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Workday Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Workday Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

