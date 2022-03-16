Enterprise Private Cellular Market will Rocket from $300M to $1.6B by 2027

New Mobile Experts report covers how COVID will reshape the market

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mobile Experts launched a new report on Enterprise Private Cellular, primarily focusing on broadband and local area networking applications in "carpeted" or "light" industries.

This report is first in a two-part Private Wireless research series. This report covers a global view of the Private LTE and 5G market co-existing with enterprise Wi-Fi across the following enterprise sectors, namely Education, Healthcare, Large Public Venues, Office/Campus, and Retail. The second report will cover Private Wireless in "heavy" industries that primarily focus on coverage- and industrial IoT-driven applications though there is some overlap.

Enterprise Wi-Fi takes the lion's share of this Private Wireless market, which includes the five segments noted above. According to the report, enterprise Wi-Fi nets a total of around $5 billion annually.

"COVID has disrupted how we work, and new priorities are shaping the private wireless market," commented Kyung Mun, Principal Analyst at Mobile Experts Inc. "Today's private cellular market nets hundreds of millions globally, mostly driven by education and healthcare. By 2027, this market will grow into the billions, with large public venues leading the charge."

The report details how private cellular will take 9 percentage points of market share from Wi-Fi by 2027, as the overall private wireless market grows a low single digits, demonstrating healthy market performance over the next few years. Private cellular growth will mostly come from schools, hospitals, venue owners, and companies adopting 5G-ready private networks to handle use cases ranging from broadband connectivity to IoT applications. Video security, Wi-Fi backhaul, fixed wireless access, asset tracking, autonomous vehicles, and push-to-talk communication are just a few of the use cases elicited by a COVID world of labor shortage and hybrid work.

"The enterprise private cellular market is in the early stages of its growth. Some sectors have evolved from a proof of concept stage into early commercial deployments, but many are still exploring possibilities with private 5G networks. Momentum is building, but there are still a lot of moving parts that will make or break players in the market. This report outlines those moving parts and outlines the next five years of growth," said Principal Analyst Kyung Mun.

About Mobile Experts Inc. :

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 25 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on Private Enterprise, Satellite and Mobile, Macro Base Stations, Cellular V2X, Private LTE, ORAN, RAN Revenue & CAPEX, Fixed Mobile Convergence, and more.

