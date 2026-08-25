Enterprise Private Wealth Reporting - Driving consistency, Scale and Trust

Mike Tropeano, CFA – Senior Vice President, Fi-Tek

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth managers continue to struggle to deliver reporting for internal and external purposes in a consistent and scalable manner. Data fragmentation, changing client expectations and most infrastructures are not optimized for reporting, are just some of the blockers to success. The longer we go without solving the root cause of the problem, the larger the impact on profitability through lost revenues and organizational inefficiency.

Reporting is the face of your firm to your client either from direct delivery of information to clients or providing the necessary data to your internal teams to service relationships. The tools exist to break away from legacy processes. We need to adjust our mindset to focus on the desired outcome. This calls for an abandoning of the approach of 'we have always done it that way' and thinking more about addressing the real requirements of today's wealth clients.

What is the problem we need to solve?

The objective is clear: delivery of accurate and timely information in a concise manner to meet an intended purpose. This could be as simple as a statement or as complex as an overview of a portfolio being compared against a financial plan.

Thinking about the challenges to achieving this, they are even clearer:

Dealing with multiple data sources with varying data structures, conflicting values and the need to manually reconcile the information to create a single source of the truth

Needing to address the unnatural disconnect between your core reporting and analytics environments

Integrating sources with complex patterns

Managing through fragmented client and advisor experiences

This result is a negative impact on your business. It starts with difficulty scaling, the need for increasing staffing needs to address the friction created and a higher cost of ownership. We can also encounter key person risk from a dependency on institutional knowledge. However, most importantly, a reduced confidence from inconsistency in reporting.

The foundation for success

Regardless of the architecture selected, there are three fundamental components that all exist in all successful solutions. These areas need to be solidified at the initiation of the project and need the proper level of investment.

Institutional data foundation where all data sources are clearly identifiable and the information reliable with little reconciliation. This also includes the delivery of information through a Data as a Service (DaaS) infrastructure. This can be done through an on-premises or cloud-based data warehouse. The key is a flexible data model.

Structured data governance model to ensure reliability and trust in the results. This encompasses using technology to identify anomalies, identify deficiencies and track errors along with the processes to review changes to the data model, addition or subtraction of sources and the oversight to anticipate future changes.

Dynamic design that can adapt to changes in technology and your business. We know change is constant. Re-architecting a solution within a few years of the initial deployment can be considered a low value activity and distract the organization. Your platform should have components that are considered technologically advanced, come from a provider with a strong strategy and a history of delivering innovative solutions.

What are the options?

Fundamentally, there are two ways firms should go, an analytics based approach or a layered approach which addresses a higher volume of requirements. Your decision must be for a solution architecture which meets needs to match your business problem. If you have multiple, it may require either a combined or hybrid solution.

The Analytics Centered Architecture:

The solution is optimized for portfolio analysis and insight generation. The design is intended to provide visibility and analytics into client and investment information. It requires that data is aggregated and normalized across external systems to lessen the burden of reconciliation. This approach also provides analytical flexibility to deliver actionable insights and reporting to determine the health of your business.

This type of solution will operate with tight integration to your operational processing infrastructure with a dependency on the data from those solutions. The objective is to move from reconciliation to reliability.

A Layered Institutional Architecture:

This option is selected when the solution needs to be optimized for institutional type reporting, operational alignment between business units and have a scalable governance model to ensure consistency in outputs. It is built on a foundation of reconciled data where the foundation aligns aggregation, accounting, performance, and basic analytics. It also supports smart workflow processing through the provision of actionable data.

The main difference between this approach and a traditional architecture is the inclusion of reconciled data from other sources and the appropriate level of oversight to avoid different experiences for the consumers of the data.

Where do we go from here?

The typical reaction to a reporting problem is to create more reporting which makes things worse. If you want to apply discipline to your reporting, you have to start by making deliberate and disciplined decisions.

Determine what type of architecture meets your needs

Evaluate your data infrastructure and determine the steps to modernize the technology and rationalize the inputs

Rationalize your current delivery process, including the outputs

Define the roadmap to get to your desired end state

Set the roadmap to achieve it, incrementally to show benefits and minimize the internal and external impact.

Media contact:

Arpita Chatterjee

Director of Strategic Client Initiatives, Fi-Tek

(732)-632-8167

[email protected]

SOURCE Fi-Tek