EDISON, N.J., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fi-Tek LLC, a leading provider of wealth technology solutions, and InspereX, a tech-driven distributor of fixed income, structured products, ETFs, and alternative investments, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the way fixed income securities are traded and managed for wealth managers and financial advisors.

Through the integration of InspereX's BondNav® – a pioneering fixed income data aggregation platform that enables users to efficiently access, evaluate, monitor, and trade fixed income securities – directly into Fi-Tek's GlobalWealthES (GWES) system, the two firms will deliver seamless straight-through trade processing within a single, unified environment. The collaboration addresses growing industry demand for automation and digitization in fixed income trading, reducing manual processes, improving execution quality, and streamlining workflows across the full trade lifecycle – from portfolio construction through execution and post-trade analysis.

"This partnership reflects our continued commitment to innovation and to delivering a fully integrated wealth technology experience," said Subir Chatterjee, CEO of Fi-Tek. "By enhancing our platform with advanced fixed income trading functionality, we are enabling our clients to manage their portfolios with greater precision, agility, and confidence in an increasingly dynamic market."

"We're excited to expand access to BondNav® for advisors through our partnership with Fi-Tek," said Scott Mitchell, CEO of InspereX. "BondNav® delivers intuitive tools, broad market access, and meaningful workflow efficiencies that help advisors elevate client service while scaling their businesses."

To read the full article, please visit the Fi-Tek website: https://www.fi-tek.com/fi-tek-llc-and-insperex-announce-strategic-partnership-to-advance-fixed-income-trading-capabilities

About Fi-Tek

Fi-Tek is a premier financial technology company focused on industry-leading solutions and products that address the complex needs of Bank & Trust Wealth Management providers. Fi-Tek's Global Wealth Enterprise Solution (GWES) has a proven track record of successfully serving the industry's top-tier clients and catering to their evolving needs.

About InspereX

InspereX is an industry leader in underwriting, marketing, and distributing structured products, ETFs, alternative investments, and fixed income securities. InspereX provides issuers with differentiated distribution capabilities while supporting investors and advisors with unique solutions, all delivered through personalized service enhanced by technology that integrates market intelligence and streamlines workflows.

Media Contact:

Arpita Chatterjee

Director of Strategic Client Initiatives

Fi-Tek

www.Fi-Tek.com

Tel: 732-632- 8167 (O): 732-672-2482 (M)

SOURCE Fi-Tek