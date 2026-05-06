Change Your Business Model to Address the Wealth Convergence

EDISON, N.J., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fi-Tek's Mike Tropeano, CFA, has published a new thought leadership piece examining how wealth management firms must transform their business models to capitalize on one of the industry's most significant growth periods in history.

The U.S. wealth management market reached $58 trillion at the end of 2024 – a 180% increase since 2017 – and is projected to grow to $90 trillion within the next five years. Gen X and Millennials are the primary drivers of this expansion, as these generations enter their peak income accumulation phase and stand to benefit from an estimated $22 trillion intergenerational asset transfer over the next decade. Three specific wealth movements are at the center of this shift: assets moving from 401Ks to rollover IRAs, transfers between spouses, and transfers to the next generation.

This demographic shift will fundamentally redefine how advice and client engagement are delivered. Younger investors, shaped by digital fluency, expect immediacy, transparency, and purpose-driven engagement. They evaluate wealth managers not only on expertise and returns but on the quality and depth of the overall experience provided. Firms that fail to meet these evolving expectations risk losing ground to a rapidly changing competitive landscape.

Non-traditional providers are raising the bar significantly. AI-native platforms are now capable of analyzing an investor's full financial position, including tax considerations, to develop comprehensive financial plans and portfolio recommendations. Rather than eliminating advisors, this technology redefines how efficient and holistic their work can be, enabling hyper-personalization at scale and a more scalable operating model overall.

To meet this moment, the article outlines three critical areas of focus: 1) conducting a 360-degree review of the client experience across all channels, benchmarked against both traditional and non-traditional competitors; 2) reimagining data aggregation to deliver the full balance sheet view that investors increasingly demand; and 3) becoming agentic, leveraging conversational AI and virtual agents to move beyond static reporting toward real-time, actionable insights and autonomous execution.

Successful organizations treat transformation as a journey, not a destination. The firms that adopt a change management mindset today and reimagine their business models around emerging client expectations and technology will be best positioned to lead in the years ahead.

The full article is available here: https://www.fi-tek.com/changing-your-business-model-to-address-the-wealth-convergence-mike-tropeano-cfa

Media Contact:

Arpita Chatterjee

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Fi-Tek

www.Fi-Tek.com

Tel: 732-632- 8167 (O): 732-672-2482 (M)

SOURCE Fi-Tek