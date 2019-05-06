Enterprise Quantum Computing Market by Component, Deployment, Technology, Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025
May 06, 2019, 16:30 ET
Enterprise Quantum Computing Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Deployment (Cloud, and On-premise), Technology (Quantum Annealing, Superconducting, Trapped Ion, Quantum Dot, and Others), Application (Machine Learning/Deep Learning/AI, Optimization, Simulation & Data Modelling, Cyber Security, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Healthcare & Life Sciences, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025
Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Overview:
The principles of quantum phenomena and integration of quantum particles into the quantum devices are the major components that allows quantum computing to function. Unlike classical computers, quantum computing system uses quantum chips, which is made of several quantum bits (qubits) to process the data. Also, the higher the number of qubits used in a single quantum chip, the easier it gets to solve complex problems. Therefore, many major industries focus on R&D of quantum chip with less or no error and greater stability. Moreover, some companies are focused on using technologies such as quantum annealing, ion trapping, superconducting, topological photonic, and others for its development. Furthermore, it is being adopted across various industrial sectors, owing to the wide applications which drive the market growth. The quantum computing technology has numerous benefits, which allows its users to build the strategies in different ways. Although being in development phase, some of the industry players have already developed the quantum computers for commercial purposes and they also plan to deploy quantum computing solutions through cloud platforms. The global enterprise quantum computing market was valued at $650 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $5,853 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 31.7% from 2018 to 2025.
Early adoption of quantum computing within the defense and automotive sectors is one of the major factors that drives the growth of the market. In addition, surge in investment by government entities within the market and rise in use of simulation and modeling are one of the major factors that boost the growth of the enterprise quantum computing market. However, technological challenges such as, quantum computing stability and error correction hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, emergence of on-premises quantum computing for businesses are expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the market.
The global enterprise quantum computing market is segmented into component, deployment, technology, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is classified into hardware, software, and services. As per deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premise, and cloud. In terms of technology, the market is divided into quantum annealing, superconducting, trapped ion, quantum dot, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into machine learning/deep learning/AI, optimization, simulation & data modelling, cyber security, and others. Based on industry verticals, the market is categorized into, healthcare & life sciences, IT and telecom, manufacturing, BFSI, energy & utilities, aerospace & defense, and others. Based on region, market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The global enterprise quantum computing market is dominated by key players such as Alibaba Group, D-Wave Systems Inc., Google, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Management Corporation (IBM), ID Quantique, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Rigetti & Co, Inc., and Toshiba Research Europe Ltd.
Key Benefits for Enterprise Quantum Computing Market:
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global enterprise quantum computing market along with current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.
Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global enterprise quantum computing market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.
Enterprise Quantum Computing Key Market Segments:
By Component
Hardware
Quantum Processing Units (QPU)
Dilution Refrigerator
I/O Subsystem
Software
Services
Consulting Services
Training & Education
Support & Maintenance
Others
By Deployment
Cloud
On-premise
By Technology
Quantum Annealing (Adiabatic)
Superconducting
Trapped Ion
Quantum Dot
Others
By Application
Machine Learning/Deep learning/AI
Optimization
Simulation & Data Modelling
Cyber Security
Others
By Industry Verticals
Healthcare & Life Sciences
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing
BFSI
Energy & Utilities
Aerospace & Defense
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Market Players Profiled in the Report
Alibaba Group
D-Wave Systems Inc.
Google
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
International Business Management Corporation (IBM)
ID Quantique
Intel Corporation
Microsoft
Rigetti & Co, Inc.
Toshiba Research Europe Ltd.
