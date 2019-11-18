Enterprise Rent-A-Car and GRAMMY-Nominated OneRepublic Perform an Epic One-Night-Only Show for "Share the Code. Hit the Road"

For a Recap Video Click HERE

WHO: Enterprise Rent-A-Car and GRAMMY-nominated band OneRepublic

WHAT: Friday night, Enterprise hosted its second annual music and adventure-driven campaign "Share the Code. Hit the Road" with OneRepublic and special guest Jamie N Commons to celebrate people who serve others through acts of kindness big and small.

The concert event took place in Pioneertown, CA just outside Joshua Tree National Park, at the famed venue Pappy & Harriet's. Fans from 27 states attended the OneRepublic concert for an exclusive, one-night-only performance and surprise fan experience in an unforgettable setting.

The band performed 14 songs including hits "Apologize," "Counting Stars," "Rescue Me"and their latest single "Wanted" off their upcoming album.

"It was a great experience partnering with Enterprise for this incredible night," said Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic. "Playing to this crowd filled with people who do positive things for their community was inspiring to us as a band, as it speaks so true to the values of our organization, the Good Life Foundation."

Designed to showcase those who pick up others through acts of kindness, "Share the Code. Hit the Road" put the power of concert ticketing into fans' hands through a custom code-sharing method. OneRepublic kicked-off the campaign by sharing the first codes with a handful of fans who were selected for their inspiring acts of kindness through the band's Good Life Foundation. Each of these fans redeemed their codes for concert tickets and received three additional codes to pay it forward to share with deserving people of their choosing. The codes were dispersed across the country until the event hit capacity. Fans had the opportunity to tell their code-sharing story at www.sharethecode.us.

Last year's inaugural "Share the Code. Hit the Road" event took place in Denver, Colorado. Fans attended an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment with Sir Rosevelt and Cirque du Soleil, which communicated the Enterprise mantra "We'll pick you up" by providing consumers with an exclusive experience rooted in travel, adventure and exceptional hospitality.

About Enterprise:

The Enterprise brand – which comprises Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Enterprise Car Sales, Enterprise CarShare, Enterprise Truck Rental, the Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise, Zimride by Enterprise and RideShare by Enterprise – offers customers a total transportation solution. Its flagship brand, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, was founded in 1957 and is known for an extensive network of convenient locations, affordable rates and outstanding customer service. Enterprise Rent-A-Car was ranked on BusinessWeek magazine's annual list of "Customer Service Champs" for four years in a row. Enterprise operates not only as a key provider for insurance replacement, weekend getaways and special occasions, but also as a local transportation alternative. With more than 5,800 fully staffed airport and neighborhood offices located within 15 miles of 90 percent of the U.S. population, Enterprise can meet whatever transportation need customers may have – renting, buying or sharing.

About OneRepublic

Grammy nominated OneRepublic, is comprised of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher. The band released their debut set Dreaming Out Loud in 2007. The Mosley Music Group/Interscope release included the multi-platinum-selling smash single "Apologize," which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a Grammy Award nomination. The band's sophomore album, 2009's Waking Up, produced the hit singles "All the Right Moves," "Secrets" and "Good Life." The certified-platinum album Native followed in 2013, featuring the No.1 hit and 33 million plus-selling single "Counting Stars," along with a worldwide tour. OneRepublic released Oh My My, their fourth full-length album in 2016. Last year, the band released "Start Again ft. Logic," a song featured on the soundtrack for the Netflix drama 13 Reasons and "Connection" which was part of FCA's Summer of Jeep campaign. OneRepublic's new singles "Wanted" and "Rescue Me" are out now.

