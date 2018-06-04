Enterprise Rent-A-Car Expands Indianapolis Service to Broad Ripple Village

The Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand is owned and operated by Enterprise Holdings Inc., the world's largest car rental company. "We're excited to bring the Enterprise brand to Broad Ripple Village," said Paul Evon, Vice President and General Manager for Enterprise Holdings in Indiana. "Many people in this vibrant neighborhood prefer to walk or bicycle, and don't own personal vehicles. Our new Enterprise Rent-A-Car office fills an important need for those who desire convenient car rental and mobility options within walking distance of many homes and businesses."

Enterprise Holdings' portfolio – which also includes the National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands – handles more than 70 million transactions worldwide and covers more than 9,900 fully staffed neighborhood and airport offices in more than 90 countries and territories. There are now 86 Enterprise, National and Alamo locations – staffed by more than 1,200 employees – operating in Indiana alone.

Sustainable Business Neighbor

Enterprise's newly built Broad Ripple office supports the company's energy and construction initiatives. It features LED lighting and signage, white reflective roofing and extra insulation to reduce heating and cooling usage and utility costs, as well as a recycling system for wash bays. These sustainability measures also align with Broad Ripple's commitment to "Reduce-Reuse-Recycle" practices and its development of a neighborhood "Town Plan" that focuses on a more sustainable future.

In addition to supporting Broad Ripple's sustainability goals, Enterprise offers local residents a variety of sustainable mobility options that extend well beyond day-to-day car rental. By providing customers convenient and affordable access to late-model, fuel-efficient vehicles, local car rental reduces the number of vehicles on the road, and in some cases, eliminates the need for personal ownership – making it one of the most effective and sustainable mobility options today.

Furthermore, Enterprise Rideshare, a service of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, is an alternative commuting solution that has become one of the largest vanpool operations in the nation. The service has been going strong in Indianapolis for the last five years, growing from just two vans to nearly 50 in the Indianapolis market. Every business day, Enterprise Rideshare takes more than 100,000 individual cars off the road, eliminating more than 2.4 billion commuter miles driven each year and eradicating the need for 100,000 parking spaces. Additionally, almost 2 billion pounds of carbon emissions are reduced through Enterprise's commuting programs.

Local Staffing and Success

The new 6280 N. College Ave. office will initially be staffed by four employees, including a branch manager and an assistant manager who participated in the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Management Training Program. This renowned program not only teaches college-educated men and women how to run a business and provide excellent customer service, but also how to empower teams and be responsible for profit-and-loss management, business-to-business marketing and sales and logistics.

Enterprise's promote-from-within culture also encourages long-term career success, allowing employees to move up quickly based on their performance and work ethic. In turn, this contributes to new opportunities for college graduates. And with its wide range of job categories and business functions, Enterprise offers employees the opportunity to change careers without changing companies.

Community Impact

Every year, Enterprise, National and Alamo employees in Indiana generate hundreds of thousands of dollars for philanthropic initiatives. Last year, Indiana employees contributed more than $282,000 to the United Way. The company's charitable foundation also supported local foodbanks through Enterprise's "Fill Your Tank Campaign," including:

$33,000 donated to the Gleaners Food Bank;

$25,000 donated to Feeding Indiana's Hungry; and

$10,000 donated to Million Meal Movement.

In addition, the Enterprise Holdings Indiana subsidiary has earned seven Jack Taylor Founding Values Awards, one of the company's highest honors – in 2004, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017. The award not only recognizes outstanding business achievements, but also focuses on such areas as philanthropy, environmental impact, diversity and business ethics.

"One of our Founding Values – the guiding principles that drive our employees and guide our business every day – is strengthening the individual communities where we live and work," Evon emphasized. "Indiana has long been a region of strength in business success and commitment to bettering the community. We are excited to continue this tradition in the Broad Ripple neighborhood."

For more information about Enterprise Rent-A-Car, visit www.enterprise.com.

About Enterprise Rent-A-Car

The Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand is owned by Enterprise Holdings. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies. Furthermore, if it were publicly traded, Enterprise Holdings would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies. In addition, Enterprise Holdings not only accounts for the largest airport market share in the U.S., but its domestic rental fleet also is one of the newest in the industry. Other transportation services marketed under the Enterprise brand name include Enterprise CarShare, Enterprise Rideshare, Enterprise Car Sales, Enterprise Truck Rental, Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise, Zimride by Enterprise and Enterprise Flex-E-Rent.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-rent-a-car-expands-indianapolis-service-to-broad-ripple-village-300659272.html

SOURCE Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Related Links

http://www.enterprise.com

