Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation Donates $65,000 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has received $65,000 from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation to address food insecurity in Los Angeles County. Enterprise has supported the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank since 2004, and since then, has donated funds equivalent to more than 1 million meals.

In presenting the donation, Valerie Brandon, Regional Vice President, said, "Enterprise Rent-A-Car understands the importance of giving back, and we are a big part of Los Angeles County. Providing food to those who need it creates healthy citizens and a healthy community."

In Los Angeles County, one in five people face food insecurity, according to a California Health Interview Survey (CHIS) administered by the UCLA Center for Health Policy. Of the roughly two million people who struggle with food insecurity, it is estimated that 573,000 are children.

"We are grateful for the ongoing financial support we've received from Enterprise Rent-A-Car," said Food Bank President and CEO, Michael Flood. "This year's contribution will make a tremendous impact on our work, and allow us to provide the equivalent of more than 1 million meals for families and individuals facing food insecurity in Los Angeles County.

About the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been fighting hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973 and has distributed the equivalent of more than 1 billion meals across our community. The Food Bank provides food to more than 300,000 clients on a monthly basis and distributed 67 million pounds of food in 2018 to children, seniors, working families, veterans, and other neighbors in need. To support the vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles, food and products are distributed through a network of more than 600 partner agencies directly to children through our Children's Backpack and Summer Lunch programs, to approximately 29,000 seniors each month through our Senior Nutrition Program, and to working families and college students through our Mobile Food Pantry. The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org.

