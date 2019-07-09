Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental Brands Honored by Travel Professionals for Superior Customer Service

Enterprise Rent-A-Car was most recently honored at the 2019 TravelAge West WAVE (Western Agents' Votes of Excellence) Awards. The brand earned Best Travel Agent Support and Highest Client Satisfaction – two out of the three awards given in the car rental category.

"It's always an honor to be recognized for excellence by our industry peers," said Don Moore, Senior Vice President of Business Rental Sales and International Tour at Enterprise Holdings. "It stands as a true testament of our employees' commitment to providing superior service, day in and day out, to our customers and travel industry partners."

Readers of TravelAge West recognized more than 180 companies, individuals and destinations, spanning the cruise, tour operator, airline, hotel and resort, rail vacation, travel insurance and destination travel fields. The annual awards give travel agents in the Western U.S. the opportunity to celebrate the outstanding work of their travel suppliers.

Industry Competitiveness

Meanwhile, National Car Rental recently earned top marks in Business Travel News (BTN) magazine's annual Car Rental Survey & Report. That marks the fifth consecutive year the brand placed first with corporate travel buyers.

National earned top ratings in almost every category and grabbed the top spot as highest-rated car rental supplier with an overall score of 4.38 (out of 5). The brand earned the highest marks for clean, well-serviced cars; perks, amenities and upgrades for VIP travelers; efficient transportation to pickup/drop-off areas; and efficient lines.

"This year, travel buyers' overall satisfaction with their car rental partners improved, marking the first time all the car rental companies' comprehensive scores topped four on the five-point scale. This tight margin is further evidence of the industry's competitiveness, and how consumers are responding," Moore said.

"Our brands place a special focus on maintaining constant communication with travel buyers. Our more than 700 field salespeople and our team of strategic sales and account managers carry on a continuous conversation with those folks. We understand their needs, and we're constantly looking for better ways to meet them," he added.

Investing in Innovative Travel Solutions

Enterprise Holdings' commitment to customer service is complemented by its continued focus on technology and innovation. In fact, the company is a leading venture capital investor in autonomous vehicle, mobility and travel technology businesses. As the mobility landscape evolves and customers' needs change, such investments have long-term potential to transform the company's business.

Earlier this year, Enterprise announced its acquisition of San Francisco-based Deem. This innovative managed-travel technology platform includes Deem Work Fource and Deem Ground Work – a suite of online booking and travel technology products for business travelers, travel managers, travel-management companies and suppliers.

Prior to the acquisition, Enterprise had partnered with Deem in 2018 to help business travelers to China book the National Car Rental brand's "National Car and Driver" service, either directly through the Deem Work Fource application, or through their travel management partner. Such acquisitions and partnerships enhance the services available to customers and position Enterprise as a long-term industry leader in mobility and innovation – regardless of whether vehicles are rented by the hour, day, week or longer.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings, Inc., manages the largest and most diverse privately-owned fleet in the world through an integrated network of more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations. This global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises also operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand – as well as the National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands – in 100 countries and territories. Combined, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management, which currently manage more than 2 million vehicles and employ 100,000 worldwide, accounted for $24.1 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2018. In total, the annual revenues of Enterprise Holdings and Enterprise Fleet Management rank near the top of the global travel industry, ahead of many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies. Since 2008, Enterprise has spent almost $2.4 billion on acquisitions and corporate-venture capital investments or commitments in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Ireland, Spain, Brazil and China. These acquisitions include car rental companies, carshare operations, vanpooling services, technology platforms and franchises. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies and if it were publicly traded, would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies.

