Enterprise Rent-A-Car Supports Keys to Progress® for the Seventh Consecutive Year

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of Veterans Day, Enterprise Rent-A-Car is once again teaming up with Progressive Insurance® for their annual Keys to Progress® program. On Nov. 7, more than 100 veterans will receive newly refurbished vehicles at events in over 60 locations nationwide. Since the program began in 2013, more than 700 vehicles have been donated to veterans and their families. Enterprise Rent-A-Car will provide six months of automobile insurance to the recipient of each donated vehicle, just as it has done for the past six years.

Keys to Progress

"We know, in some cases, a reliable vehicle is what stands between a veteran and his or her dreams," said Mary Mahoney, Vice President of the Insurance Replacement Division at Enterprise Holdings, which owns the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand. "Our former military members deserve the opportunity to excel in life and we're determined to help prevent obstacles from standing in their way."

Progressive teams up with several organizations including the National Auto Body Council™, The Original 1-800-Charity Cars, Veracity Research Co. Investigations, Copart, Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc., Pep Boys, local body shops and several military charities to make the Keys to Progress® program a reality.

Military Support and Hiring

Enterprise's longstanding tradition of honoring the military began more than 60 years ago when its founder, Jack Taylor, named the company after the USS Enterprise, the aircraft carrier where he served as a decorated World War II Hellcat pilot. The company continues to recognize its military heritage by providing opportunities to the men and women who have served the country.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car continues its unwavering commitment to supporting members of the military and their families through its focus on three key areas – recruitment and hiring, local operations, and community relations.

Currently, military veterans and members of the National Guard and Reserves make up more than 10% of Enterprise Holdings' total U.S. workforce. In addition, as a member of the Military Spouse Employment Partnership, Enterprise employs more than 2,000 military spouses.

"We are extremely proud of our rich military heritage, and we are honored to support our nation's service members and their families," said Will Withington, Senior Vice President of North American Operations at Enterprise Holdings. "Giving back to our communities and supporting veterans and members of the military are two very important values to our company."

In fact, Enterprise Holdings provides vehicle rental services at more than 60 U.S. military installations through the United States Marines Corps, Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Navy Exchange Service Command.

Fisher House Foundation

Since 2013, the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation – the philanthropic arm of Enterprise Rent-A-Car – has committed more than $6 million to the Fisher House Foundation. The nonprofit organization provides no-cost lodging to the families of veterans receiving treatment at military medical centers.

In fiscal year 2019, the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation donated $1,037,000 to Fisher House. This year's gift included the Foundation's $1 million annual pledge and an additional $37,000 that was donated at the request of Enterprise employees as part of their charitable contributions each year. This money was used to help build homes across the country and, to date, donation requests from employees have funded the construction of 82 homes.

Enterprise Car Sales Promotion

For the fifth consecutive year, Enterprise Car Sales, a service of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, is offering active U.S. military members, veterans and dependents a prepaid maintenance package with their purchase of a used vehicle throughout the month of November. The offer – valued at $300 – is redeemable at any Firestone Complete Auto Care™, Tires Plus™, Wheel Works™ and Hibdon Tires Plus™ location. The offer is valid in all states, except California, Oregon and Illinois. These states are offering Kelley Blue Book® plus $750 toward vehicle trade ins.

For more information about the promotion, visit enterprisecarsales.com/ct-hub. Or, for more information about Enterprise Holdings' commitment to the military, visit careers.enterprise.com/military-veterans-jobs.

About Enterprise

The Enterprise brand – which comprises Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Enterprise Car Sales, Enterprise Truck Rental, Enterprise CarShare, the Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise, Zimride by Enterprise and Commute with Enterprise – offers customers a total transportation solution. Its flagship brand, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, was founded in 1957 and is known for an extensive network of convenient locations, affordable rates and outstanding customer service. Enterprise Rent-A-Car was ranked on BusinessWeek magazine's annual list of "Customer Service Champs" for four years in a row. Enterprise operates not only as a key provider for insurance replacement, weekend getaways and special occasions, but also as a local transportation alternative. With more than 5,800 fully staffed airport and neighborhood offices located within 15 miles of 90% of the U.S. population, Enterprise can meet whatever transportation need customers may have – renting, buying or sharing.

SOURCE Enterprise

