Enterprise Rent-A-Car to Hire More Than 8,500 College Graduates in U.S. Alone…No Ties Required!

"This more flexible dress code is in line with our evolving work environment and represents our commitment to our employees, whose feedback prompted this change," said Shelley Roither, Vice President of Human Resources at Enterprise Holdings. "The new dress code will enable our teams to take care of their customers while still maintaining a professional image."

Revenue Growth and Hiring

Enterprise Holdings Inc. operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand, as well as National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car, through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises. These regional subsidiaries employ 100,000 worldwide.

In fiscal year 2017 alone, Enterprise Holdings grew total revenues 6.5 percent to $22.3 billion and expanded its network to include 9,900 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations in more than 90 countries throughout the world. Enterprise's total revenues have more than doubled during the last decade along with overall fleet size – now nearly 1.9 million vehicles. In addition, since 2007, the company has grown its share of the U.S. airport market 10 percentage points.

To support this growth, Enterprise branch offices hire thousands of college-educated, career-oriented men and women into the Enterprise Management Training program each year. This program teaches employees how to run a business, empower teams and provide excellent face-to-face customer service. Other hallmarks of the program include extensive training in a wide range of business skills, including profit and loss management, business-to-business marketing and sales, and operational logistics.

In 2018, CollegeGrad.com ranked Enterprise Rent-A-Car the No. 1 Entry-Level Employer, marking the 11th time Enterprise has earned that distinction. The Top Entry-Level Employers list represents nearly 135,000 job opportunities in the U.S. for the class of 2018 and is available online at CollegeGrad.com/topemployers.

A key part of the Enterprise culture is a strong promote-from-within philosophy that's been driven over the years by the Enterprise Management Training program, which has been consistently successful in developing new hires into the next generation of business leaders.

In fact, most of the company's top executives got their start in the Management Training program, including Enterprise Holdings' President and Chief Executive Officer Pam Nicholson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Christine Taylor, and Senior Vice President and Executive Director of the Enterprise Holdings Foundation Carolyn Kindle Betz.

Enterprise's culture encourages success among Management Trainees, allowing them to move up in the company quickly based on their performance and work ethic. In 2017, more than 16,000 Enterprise, National and Alamo employees were promoted or took on new challenges in various positions throughout the world, contributing to new opportunities for existing Management Trainees and the need to add even more talented employees. And with a breadth of job opportunities and business functions to support the company's operations, Enterprise Holdings offers employees the opportunity to switch careers without switching companies.

For more information about career opportunities at Enterprise, visit go.enterpriseholdings.com.

About Enterprise Rent-A-Car

The Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand is owned by Enterprise Holdings, which was founded in 1957. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies. Furthermore, if it were publicly traded, Enterprise Holdings would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies. In addition, Enterprise Holdings not only accounts for the largest airport market share in the U.S., but its domestic rental fleet also is one of the newest in the industry. Other transportation services marketed under the Enterprise brand name include Enterprise CarShare, Enterprise Car Club, Enterprise Rideshare, Enterprise Car Sales, Enterprise Truck Rental, Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise, Zimride by Enterprise and Enterprise Flex-E-Rent – as well as its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enterprise-rent-a-car-to-hire-more-than-8-500-college-graduates-in-us-aloneno-ties-required-300661659.html

SOURCE Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.enterprise.com

