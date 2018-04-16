Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Technologies: Global Markets to 2022

LONDON, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Report Scope:

This research study includes market information on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software and its key segments including applications, deployment, organization size, industry verticals and regions.



The use of ERP for different business applications is the core market segment that covers accounting and finance management, human resource management, procurement and order management, customer relationship management and supply chain management.Other applications include warehouse management and business intelligence.



The ERP market is also bifurcated by deployment type, i.e., on-premise and cloud-based deployment.



The ERP market is also segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises based on its implementation in different sized organizations; organization size is is based on the number of employees. The SMEs segment is considered to be the enterprises comprised of between ten and 500 employees, while organizations which have more than 500 employees are considered to be in the large enterprises segment.



The ERP market is also segmented by vertical, including manufacturing, BFSI (Banking, Financial services and Insurance), healthcare, retail and consumer goods, government and education, transportation and logistics, and IT and telecom.Professional services, energy and utility, chemicals and some other industries are considered in the "other" industries segment.



The regional analysis of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). Revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are given for all of the above-mentioned segments in the ERP market with estimated values derived from solution providers' total revenue.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market.Further, it explains the major drivers and market dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global ERP market.



Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) is an integrated software suite that controls and manages various enterprise applications such as sales and marketing, HR, payroll, accounts and finance, supply chain, inventory, logistics and others on a single platform. It helps increase business productivity and simplifies an organization's various departmental functions.



According to BCC Research estimates, the global ERP technologies market was valued at nearly $36.5 billion in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion by 2022.



The growth of the ERP technologies market is driven by a surge in demand for cloud-based deployment among SMEs, centralized and real-time data control for better decision making, and operational improvement in various industrial sectors including manufacturing, retail, banking, logistics, government and others.



Factors such as the high cost and complexity of system integration and a lack of awareness of product knowledge in underdeveloped nations are some of the major hurdles expected for the ERP market on its road to market penetration and development.



The global market for ERP technologies has been segmented based on application, deployment, organization size, industry vertical and geography.Based on application, the market has been classified into accounting and finance management, human resource management, procurement and order management, customer relationship management, supply chain management and others.



By deployment the market is categorized into on-premise and cloud. By organization size the market is bifurcated into SMEs and large enterprises.



Based on industry vertical, the ERP market has been segmented into manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, retail and consumer goods, government and education, transportation and logistics, it and telecom and others (such as professional services, energy and utility and chemicals). On the basis of geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW.



North America accounts for the largest market share of the global ERP market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Major players include SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, Sage Software Solutions, Epicor Software and Infor.



