Enterprise SaaS Provider, Finario, Launches Proton - the Only Robust Workflow System Purpose-Built for Capex

DARIEN, Conn., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finario, the premier SaaS solution for Capex, has announced the launch of Proton ‒ a product specifically engineered to address the needs of large enterprises with complex Capex approval schemes. Because it is purpose-built for Capex, Proton is better suited to handle the myriad challenges of project requests and approval/workflow processes that are intrinsic to global organizations. And, as a fully cloud-native solution, it eliminates the burden on IT to manage workarounds and triage performance issues that are inherent to generic workflow tools.

"Having talked to hundreds of enterprises in depth about the state of their Capex approval and workflow processes, it became abundantly clear there was a glaring need for an automation solution specifically meeting the requirements of finance, engineering and IT," says David Straden, CEO of Finario. "While our Finario ONE solution provides the ultimate unified capital planning framework to enable robust analyses and a more strategic allocation of capital, Proton – with its narrower focus on the approval phase of the capital life cycle – represents a more immediate solution for enterprises struggling to replace an end-of-life Capex request workflow built on a generic platform such as Lotus Notes or Microsoft Sharepoint."

Proton is based on the battle-tested approval functionality contained in Finario ONE and as such can be rolled out quickly with minimal risk or effort. Having streamlined and standardized Capex requests and approvals with Proton, when an organization is ready for unified capital planning, they are only one step away from doing so with Finario ONE.

Proton enables cross-team Capex collaboration, enhances compliance and governance, and improves capital program oversight with enterprise-grade auditing and administrative functionality. It includes the ability to utilize identify and access management (IAM) systems to provide SSO for users and efficiently manage user access and administration consistent with existing enterprise policies and procedures. Finally, the Finario API may also be used to integrate with other enterprise systems whether on-premise or in the cloud.

