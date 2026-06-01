Enterprise Science Publishes The Five Enterprise Domains, an Operational Reference for Enterprise Leaders

Drawn from nearly a decade inside more than forty midmarket enterprises, the book explains the structural conditions that create or erode enterprise value

CHICAGO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Science Inc. today publishes The Five Enterprise Domains: The Natural Order of Enterprise Behavior and How Coherent Systems Produce Enterprise Value, written by Chuck Teel CPA. The book is an operational reference for enterprise leaders that describes the structural conditions that determine whether enterprises compound effort into durable enterprise value or absorb increasing effort for diminishing return. The conditions are structural, and they are visible in the enterprise's own behavior long before they surface in financial results.

Chuck Teel CPA, author of the Five Enterprise Domains, founder of Teel & Company Strategists & CPAs The Five Enterprise Domains book cover

The 454-page reference identifies five interdependent domains through which enterprise behavior takes shape — People + Alignment, Processes + Integration, Execution + Intelligence, Customer + Interaction, and Economics + Metrics — and makes visible why conditions that present as coordination problems, execution failures, or financial divergence originate in the structure of how these domains interact rather than in any single function, decision, or leader.

The book draws from patterns observed consistently across more than forty midmarket enterprises over nearly a decade of embedded fieldwork — not external observation, but direct operational accountability for finance, operations, and cross-functional execution. The author worked inside each enterprise with day-to-day responsibility for the conditions he describes.

"Across more than forty midmarket enterprises, the same structural pattern appeared: enterprise conditions either allow what leaders are trying to do to take hold, or they absorb the effort without producing the corresponding return. The conditions are observable in the enterprise's own behavior long before financial results confirm them," said Chuck Teel CPA, corporate strategist and the book's author.

The book contains 122 original diagrams and tables, 120 enterprise signals across 28 categories for identifying structural conditions, ten leadership patterns and their consequences for enterprise value, and a complete eight-appendix operational reference system designed for sustained application alongside ongoing enterprise leadership. The book is a professional reference work designed to be present in the ongoing work of leading an enterprise, not read once and shelved.

The book is the first publication from Enterprise Science Inc. Digital resources extending the book's reference system are available at entersci.com.

About The Five Enterprise Domains

The Five Enterprise Domains: The Natural Order of Enterprise Behavior and How Coherent Systems Produce Enterprise Value is published by Enterprise Science Inc. under the imprint Enterprise Science, First Edition 2026. Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-971628-00-4 ($59.95). Paperback ISBN: 978-1-971628-01-1 ($39.95). eBook ISBN: 978-1-971628-02-8 ($29.95). Available at Amazon, major booksellers, and entersci.com.

About Enterprise Science Inc.

Enterprise Science Inc. is an institutional systems company that develops and licenses management practice systems that enable enterprise leaders and practitioners to identify enterprise conditions, apply governed interpretation, and evaluate defined courses of action appropriate to those conditions. Its purpose is to trace enterprise value from financial outcomes back to the daily operational decisions, processes, and execution that produce them, making visible the structural conditions under which enterprise value is formed. Enterprise Science Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. entersci.com

About Chuck Teel CPA

Chuck Teel CPA is a corporate strategist and the founder of Teel & Company Strategists and CPAs. Over more than two decades, he has worked inside midmarket enterprises — first as a corporate officer in CFO and senior financial leadership roles, then as a practitioner embedded inside client organizations. He is a licensed certified public accountant, a recipient of the Illinois CPA Society Distinguished Service Award, and holds an MBA in Strategic Management from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. chuckteelcpa.com

Media Contact:

Nicole Bianco

Enterprise Science Inc.

(312) 878-2000 | [email protected]

SOURCE Enterprise Science Inc.