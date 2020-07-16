Enterprise Security, Inc. Receives LenelS2 Factory Certification Under the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Security, Inc. today announced that it has received LenelS2 factory certification and joined the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program (OAAP). ESI's Infinity® interfaces with the OnGuard® access control system and provides enforcement of standardized rules and required data validation for badge and site access to federal facilities including cleared and uncleared U.S. citizens, foreign nationals, and visitors.

"ESI has completed required factory testing at LenelS2 to validate the functionality of its interface to OnGuard. Customers can leverage Infinity and their OnGuard® access control system to protect their facilities and people within complex federal, state, and site requirements," said John Marchioli, OAAP Product Management, LenelS2. "We look forward to their continued involvement in the LenelS2 OpenAccess Alliance Program."

"Federal and state government entities will benefit from this Infinity interface, along with commercial customers who may have complex site requirements for training and medical restrictions or other limited access areas. Automated workflow rules and enforcement prevent human error and provide clear and accurate reporting," states Troy Laughlin, President, ESI.

