Enterprise Storage Systems Market to Grow by USD 15.15 bn | DataDirect Networks Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc. Among Key Contributors to Growth| Technavio

Enterprise Storage Systems Market: Driver

The need for data centers is rising due to an increase in the adoption of cloud services and the generation of a considerable size of data across enterprises. Companies such as Google, Amazon.com, Apple, and Facebook are investing significantly in making their own data centers. Hence, they avail the services of data center construction services and enterprise storage systems providers. Therefore, an increase in the investments by enterprises in building their own data centers will drive the growth of the global enterprise storage systems market.

Enterprise Storage Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

The enterprise storage systems market has been segmented by deployment (SAN system, NAS system, and DAS system) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

By deployment, the SAN system segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. SAN offers block-level data storage for applications that run on networked servers. It is highly effective in terms of performance in evolving enterprise data center environments. Such solutions help in improved storage management and fault tolerance. They are designed to remove single points of failure, which makes them highly resilient.

By geography, APAC is expected to account for 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with China and Japan being the key countries. The market in the region will be fueled by factors such as increased investments in data centers by players in the banking and finance industry, hyperscalers, and technology firms.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Enterprise Storage Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.92% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 15.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.16 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., NetApp Inc., and Western Digital Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

