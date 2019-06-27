Enterprise Streaming Media Market Size Worth $57.57 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global enterprise streaming media market size is expected to reach USD 57.57 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2018 to 2025, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Increase in internet penetration has enabled multi-national companies (MNCs) to adopt streaming media solutions as an effective alternative tool for conducting meetings, conferences, product presentations, client interactions, and other corporate communication. Thus, facilitating content delivery with a customized and interactive approach.

Key suggestions from the report:

The video conferencing segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period, owing to increasing focus of companies on deploying high-end devices to offer an immersive experience to users

The corporate communications segment is expected to gain traction owing to increase in mobile workforce due to geographical business expansion

The cloud segment is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period as it offers increased operational flexibility and rapid deployment capability to enterprises

The BFSI segment is likely to maintain its dominance and also emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period as enterprise streaming media provides banks with enhanced branch communication capability by facilitating easy sharing of digital audio and video with customers

Asia Pacific is poised to experience the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025, as MNCs continue to expand their business operations and presence in the region.

Key players operating in the enterprise streaming media market include Adobe Systems Inc.; Apple Inc.; Avaya Inc.; AVI-SPL Inc.; Cisco Systems; Haivision Systems Inc.; Microsoft Corporation, Polycom, Inc.; SAP AG, and Spirent Communications PLC.

Read 120 page research report with TOC on "Enterprise Streaming Media Market Analysis Report By Solution, By Service, By End Use (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare), By Deployment, By Application, By Enterprise Size, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/global-enterprise-streaming-media-market

Companies across varied verticals are focusing on deploying advanced enterprise streaming media solutions to communicate and deliver content to geographically dispersed workforce and strategic business units. The solutions enable companies to reduce communication costs and improve the quality of presentation and interaction. It also enables companies to develop and deliver customized training modules for their employees. Human resource teams of companies are using webcasting to offer training programs and skill development courses to employees.

Most companies are deploying enterprise streaming media solutions to improve their service delivery models and to effectively compete in the rapidly evolving business environment. Government agencies and educational institutions are also using enterprise streaming media to deliver online learning courses to students located in remote locations that lack conventional classroom-based infrastructure.

For instance, the Government of India launched SWAYAM, a free online education platform in July 2017. The platform was developed by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) with the assistance of Microsoft Corporation. SWAYAM is capable of hosting approximately 80,000 hours of learning and 2,000 courses that include postgraduate, school, undergraduate, law, engineering, and other professional courses.

Grand View Research has segmented the global enterprise streaming media market based on solution, service, deployment, enterprise size, application, end use, and region:

Enterprise Streaming Media Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Video Conferencing



Video Content Management



Webcasting



Web Conferencing

Enterprise Streaming Media Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Professional Service



Managed Service



Support & Maintenance

Enterprise Streaming Media Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

On-premise



Cloud

Enterprise Streaming Media Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Small & Medium Enterprise



Large Enterprise

Enterprise Streaming Media Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Team Collaboration & Knowledge Transfer



Corporate Communications



Training & Development



Marketing



Others

Enterprise Streaming Media End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

BFSI



Healthcare



Manufacturing



Government



IT & Telecom



Media & Entertainment



Retail



Others

Enterprise Streaming Media Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

Find more research reports on Digital Media Industry, by Grand View Research:

Video Conferencing Market – Rapidly increasing demand for video communication owing to globalization of businesses, geographically scattered business operations, and remote workforce management is a major driver in the market.

Rapidly increasing demand for video communication owing to globalization of businesses, geographically scattered business operations, and remote workforce management is a major driver in the market. Smartphone 3D Camera Market – The industry is expected to grow at the significant rate owing to the rising demand from entertainment and media industries over the next seven years.

The industry is expected to grow at the significant rate owing to the rising demand from entertainment and media industries over the next seven years. Retail Analytics Market – The retail analytics market has undergone rapid business transformation by forging good customer relationships, thereby increasing the beneficial growth and competitive advantages.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.