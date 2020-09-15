Enterprise Tax Credits & Incentives Platform Incentify Nets $4.25 Million In Latest Strategic Investment Round

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Incentify, the leading enterprise tax credits & incentives (C&I) platform, today announced the closing of $4.25 million in strategic investment capital. The investment round was led by global tax services and software provider, Ryan LLC. With this investment, Incentify will initially roll out its solution to a number of Ryan's current C&I clients, representing more than $27B in C&I. Following the initial roll out, the platform will be available to any of Ryan's 16,000 clients across the world. The deal firmly cements Incentify's position as the world's pre-eminent C&I technology platform.

The three unique perspectives of the accounting, investment, and tech worlds all converge on the growing value proposition of true lifecycle technology in C&I. In a time of Covid-created economic upheaval, and with industry leading organizations like Tesla and Amazon becoming more open about their C&I plans, C&I is fast becoming a major component of corporate finance.

In an effort to improve C&I capabilities for existing customers, Ryan, a Dallas-based firm with 2,800 employees and over 16,000 clients in 50 countries, will integrate Incentify's platform to better forecast C&I monetization, enhance collaboration, centralize data, automate workflows, and overall enhance C&I value for its clients.

"Our partnership with Ryan is a watershed moment not only for our company and the recognition of its value, but for C&I as a whole," said Laurence Sotsky, CEO of Incentify. "C&I is an extraordinary asset in that it inherently tethers societal outcomes to significant financial impact - it weaponizes the corporate infrastructure in the greater battles that society needs to wage: whether that is environmental, innovation, or creating jobs. The world needs the power of C&I, we are seeing that every day more and more over. The relationship with Ryan's incredible clientele will enable our company to ensure that more C&I is discovered, monetized, and ultimately fed back into local communities through and for the most significant organizations in the world."

"Ryan is excited about our strategic partnership and investment in Incentify and bringing their cutting-edge C&I technology to our clients," said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. "By leveraging Incentify's platform, we are able to better ensure that our clients are taking advantage of the many C&I opportunities that are available, putting valuable capital back into the businesses that support our economy."

Incentify's latest investment round continues to propel company growth in the rapidly evolving technology sector of Silicon Beach. Launched commercially in 2019, Incentify will now have immediate access to an array of new industry verticals, receiving immediate insights as to how C&I teams in different business landscapes approach the C&I practice. The fund will also enhance Incentify's own C&I platform and expand resources across company departments including product, technology, sales, and marketing.

For more information, please visit www.getincentify.com

About Incentify

Incentify is the leading tax credits & incentives (C&I) platform. With more than $31B in C&I, clients such as ViacomCBS, Tyson Foods, Cargill, and International Paper depend on Incentify for their C&I needs. From discovery and compliance to monetization and audit, Incentify is the world's most powerful C&I platform. To learn more about Incentify's C&I platform and product offerings, please visit online at www.getincentify.com.

About Ryan LLC

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multi-jurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and tax technology services. Ryan is an eight-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 2,800 professionals and associates serves over 16,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

SOURCE Incentify