Enterprise Technology Buying Shifts Toward Real-World Evaluation as Works360 Expands Global Demo Infrastructure

As enterprise customers increasingly require hands-on experience before committing to new technology investments, Works360 provides the operational infrastructure that powers scalable, real-world evaluation programs across global partner ecosystems, enabling OEM and channel partners to deliver measurable, environment-based technology experiences that allow customers to observe real performance, understand outcomes faster, and make informed decisions prior to large-scale deployment.

SPRING, Texas, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Works360 a global technology experience and demo-infrastructure company, today formally introduces itself to the broader market after years of operating behind the scenes for leading enterprise technology brands.

Without traditional marketing or public fanfare, Works360 has built and scaled the operational backbone that powers enterprise demo programs, evaluation initiatives, and hands-on technology experiences across North America and international markets. The company's platform has supported enterprise demo and evaluation initiatives across multiple technology categories over several years.

As enterprise technology grows more complex, spanning AI PCs, collaboration systems, silicon platforms, and emerging AI-driven workflows, the way customers evaluate technology has become as critical as the technology itself. Works360 was built to operationalize that reality.

"As innovation accelerates, time to value matters more than ever," said Cesar Chavez, Director of Innovation and Technology at Works360. "If customers cannot clearly experience value early, in their own environment, adoption slows, regardless of how advanced the technology may be."

Built on Execution, Not Hype

Founded to address the growing complexity of enterprise demo and evaluation programs, Works360 specializes in designing, operating, and scaling real-world technology experiences that move customers from curiosity to confidence.

The company supports OEMs, resellers, and distributors through an integrated platform that combines:

Global demo kit logistics and lifecycle management

Evaluation centers and partner-specific demo environments

Experience design and program orchestration

Analytics and visibility into demo utilization and outcomes

Today, Works360 operates across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand, with expansion into Europe underway.

Rather than prioritizing brand visibility, Works360 has grown through execution, trust, and long-term partnerships, becoming embedded operational infrastructure inside enterprise technology ecosystems.

Evaluation Is Becoming the Sales Motion

Enterprise buying decisions increasingly require hands-on evaluation in real environments before major technology investments are made. Organizations expect to see how technology operates under real conditions, understand outcomes quickly, and build confidence before committing.

Works360 supports this shift by operationalizing evaluation as a structured component of the sales cycle, turning demo programs and trials into outcome-oriented decision tools.

"Experience is becoming a central part of how technology decisions are made," said Asad Qadri, Global Head of Operations at Works360. "Our role is to reduce friction, support faster understanding of value, and ensure technology can be assessed in environments that reflect how customers actually work."

Introducing the Next Evolution: PLAi

Building on its operational foundation, Works360 is preparing to launch PLAi, an AI-driven layer intended to bring greater visibility to technology evaluation.

PLAi is designed to provide insight into how AI workloads utilize CPU, GPU, and NPU resources within customer environments as they run. Rather than relying solely on benchmarks, assumptions, or lab demonstrations, organizations can observe how AI-enabled systems perform within their own workflows prior to making investment decisions.

PLAi will initially focus on evaluation transparency and utilization visibility, with additional intelligence and engagement capabilities expected to roll out in phases throughout 2026.

Looking Ahead

In 2026, Works360 is focused on helping enterprise technology organizations demonstrate value earlier in the customer journey, increase buyer confidence, and support informed decision-making prior to large-scale deployment.

About Works360

Works360 is a global technology experience and demo-infrastructure company that designs, operates, and scales enterprise demo programs, evaluation centers, and customer engagement platforms. Serving OEMs, resellers, and distributors worldwide, Works360 helps organizations turn complex technology innovation into clear, confident customer decisions.

For more information, visit www.works360.com.

