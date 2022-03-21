Enterprise Technology Research Releases "Emerging Technology Survey 2022" of IT Decision Makers

Findings from quarterly research show an overall decline in Net Sentiment in conjunction with ITDM's decreasing willingness to evaluate private vendors

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Technology Research (ETR), an alternative market research firm, today released its latest findings on enterprise appetite for emerging technologies through its February 2022 Emerging Technology Survey. The new survey informs the global sample of IT decision makers of the emerging companies they should evaluate and utilize; provides the investment community an unparalleled look into their portfolio companies and best positioned technologies; and educates the tracked companies with key performance metrics, impacting their sales funnel and product-market fit.

Highest & Lowest Net Sentiment Among Larger Mind Share Technologies [SOURCE: ETR Emerging Technology Survey 2022]

In the new 2022 Emerging Technology Survey, ETR observes several emerging technologies using its proprietary Net Sentiment score across its survey universe. This metric aggregates customer evaluations and utilization, then subtracts churn to determine overall enterprise traction and which companies are currently best positioned. This study covers over 440 emerging enterprise technology companies and frameworks, making this the most comprehensive emerging enterprise tech study on the market. ETR also introduces its Mind Share metric that represents overall enterprise pervasion within the study's sample.

Survey Highlights

Bigger picture, among 75% of the ETS subsectors (48 of 64), Net Sentiment declined survey over survey. Of the answer options in the survey, "Aware of, No Plan to Evaluate" is higher almost across the board. It is notable that IT decision makers are less willing to evaluate private tech vendors than they were back in November.

Several open-source technologies continue to see the highest mind shares of their respective sectors while maintaining strong Net Sentiment scores, including Kubernetes, PostgreSQL, Jenkins, and Apache Kafka.

Databricks is the main pre-IPO hype company that repeats again as top Net Sentiment performers in their respective sectors. Rubrik also catches a positive inflection in overall Net Sentiment.

The massive proliferation and usage of container workloads continue as depicted by Kubernetes' Net Sentiment score. Already a consistent outperformer, Kubernetes continues to see its Net Sentiment score grow, as the portion of respondents allocating further with the vendor eclipses 40% for the first time.

Private security vendors are also seeing very high evaluations with Snyk, Wiz, and Salt Security showing particular strength.

"Enterprise technology moves fast, and private vendors play an essential role in supporting the advancement of businesses across all verticals. As workloads continue to disperse from data centers and on-prem to cloud and containers, emerging technologies remain at the forefront of enterprise minds," said Erik Bradley, Chief Strategist at ETR. "We're excited to push out such a comprehensive study measuring overall awareness and utilization of today's leading technologies to help aid the enterprise sector in their evaluations."

The survey also includes a look at which vendors are best positioned against their sector peers, with publicly available funding data to determine which vendors have best utilized raised capital

SOURCE Enterprise Technology Research