Enterprise Telemedicine Platform from REACH Health Expands to Include Pediatrics

"Our industry survey for 2018 revealed that healthcare providers across the U.S. are accelerating the shift from departmental telemedicine projects to centrally coordinated enterprise deployments," said Steve McGraw, President and CEO of REACH Health. "The addition of the new pediatric service line to the REACH 5.0 telemedicine platform enables providers to offer new medical services to their patient populations."

With a new clinical workflow specifically designed for pediatric consultations, providers have begun implementing the new service line as they strive to expand the reach of limited pediatric specialists to rural patients, reduce ED overcrowding and avoid unnecessary and expensive emergency transfers. The REACH 5.0 platform also includes REACH Clinical Widgets and workflows specific to behavioral health, neurology, stroke and other medical specialties.

The REACH 5.0 telemedicine platform and new pediatrics service line will be featured in booth 2216 at the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) conference in Chicago, April 29 – May 1, 2018.

About REACH Health

REACH Health provides enterprise telemedicine systems for multiple specialties and settings of care, all supported on a common software platform. The REACH 5.0 platform and REACH Clinical Widget® Applications are recognized for fostering collaboration between bedside clinicians and remote specialists through shared clinical workflows. The system is highly configurable, enabling physicians to tailor each consultation based on personal preferences and specialty-specific exams, clinical scales and patient data.

REACH Health pioneered one of the nation's first telestroke programs and continues to lead the innovation of data-driven, guidelines-based telemedicine. Today, many of the nation's most successful telemedicine programs – including Augusta University Health, Penn State Health, MUSC, BIDMC, Temple University Hospital, The Hospitals of Providence and Navicent Health – rely on REACH to achieve measurable improvements in their clinical, operational and financial performance. For more information, please visit www.reachhealth.com.

