Enterprise to Serve Travelers as Paine Field Opens World-Class Terminal

ST. LOUIS, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Holdings, the world's largest car rental operator, recently opened a new branch to serve customers at Paine Field, a state-of-the-art airport in Everett, Wash. The location offers customers rental vehicles under the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands.

On March 4, 2019, Paine Field opened for commercial flights. The airport includes a newly minted passenger terminal and offers a convenient alternative destination for travelers looking to arrive in or depart from the northern Seattle area.

Located near the terminal, Enterprise's new location provides travelers convenient, on-the-ground transportation solutions. A shuttle service to the rental office will be available for every scheduled flight. The office is open seven days a week from 4 a.m. to 1 a.m. and offers after-hours returns. The branch is one of three Enterprise locations in Everett, Wash.

"Enterprise is eager to provide comprehensive car rental services to travelers at Paine Field," said Eric Wood, Regional Vice President for Enterprise Holdings in Seattle. "Our new branch in Everett reaffirms our commitment to meet travelers where their journey leads them."

Paine Field has been transformed into a unique public-private airport, built in partnership with Snohomish County and Propeller Airports. Alaska Airlines and United Airlines will run a combined 24 daily flights with service to and from nine destinations in the western continental United States.

"As the leading developer of private airports in the country, we strive to create a customer-centric experience for travelers," said Brett Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Propeller Airports. "Enterprise's commitment to excellent customer service aligns with our own customer-focused culture. We're confident Enterprise will extend our passion for creating superior customer experiences beyond our terminal."

Passengers at Paine Field will enjoy a world-class terminal with state-of-the-art amenities and services. The airport is located just minutes away from major companies and business districts in the Seattle area, making it an accessible choice for business travelers.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings – through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises – operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands at more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations. Combined, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management accounted for $24.1 billion in revenue and owned 2 million vehicles throughout the world in fiscal year 2018. Enterprise Holdings' regional subsidiaries and Enterprise Fleet Management currently employ 100,000 worldwide. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies. Furthermore, if it were publicly traded, Enterprise Holdings would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies.

About Propeller Airports

Based in Everett, WA, Propeller identifies untapped potential for commercial air travel by working with local communities and government to maximize airport assets. Propeller Airports is focused on opportunities to invest, develop and manage both general aviation and commercial service airports through-out the U.S. For more information please visit www.flypainefield.com.

