Enterprise Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) market to grow by $1.20 bn, Atos SE and Bharti Airtel Ltd. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. The industry is expected to have a Mixed impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In short term, COVID-19 will have at par impact on the Enterprise very small aperture terminal (VSAT) market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Geography, which is the leading segment in the market?

The Enterprise very small aperture terminal market share growth by the services segment is leading the market.

The Enterprise very small aperture terminal market share growth by the services segment is leading the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The Enterprise very small aperture terminal (VSAT) market has the potential to grow by USD 1.20 billion during 2021-2025.

The Enterprise very small aperture terminal (VSAT) market has the potential to grow by during 2021-2025. Who are the top players in the market?

Atos SE, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Cobham Plc, Comtech Telecommunications Corp., EchoStar Corp., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., ND SatCom GmbH, and Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. are the top players in the market.

Atos SE, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Cobham Plc, Comtech Telecommunications Corp., EchoStar Corp., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., ND SatCom GmbH, and Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. are the top players in the market. What is the key market driver and challenges?

The increased use of satellite services for cross-vertical applications is notably driving the enterprise VSAT market growth, although factors such as the high installation cost of VSAT equipment may impede the market growth.

The increased use of satellite services for cross-vertical applications is notably driving the enterprise VSAT market growth, although factors such as the high installation cost of VSAT equipment may impede the market growth. How big is the North American market?

31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Gait Biometrics Market Report -The gait biometrics market has the potential to grow by USD 39.06 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.35%. Download a free sample report now!

Broadcasting Equipment Market Report -The broadcasting equipment market has the potential to grow by USD 3.51 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.29%. Download a free sample report now!

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atos SE, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Cobham Plc, Comtech Telecommunications Corp., EchoStar Corp., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., ND SatCom GmbH, and Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rising government initiatives for effective communication services, growing use of remote sensing, and GIS in disaster management will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the complex installation process is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this enterprise's very small aperture terminal (VSAT) market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Enterprise Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Enterprise Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market is segmented as below:

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Enterprise Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The enterprise very small aperture terminal (VSAT) market report covers the following areas:

Enterprise Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market Size

Enterprise Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market Trends

Enterprise Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market Industry Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using Technavios Subscription Platform

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Enterprise Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist enterprise very small aperture terminal (VSAT) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the enterprise very small aperture terminal (VSAT) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the enterprise very small aperture terminal (VSAT) market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise very small aperture terminal (VSAT) market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Solution

Market segments

Comparison by Solution

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Solution

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Atos SE

Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Cobham Plc

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

EchoStar Corp.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

ND SatCom GmbH

Orbit Communications Systems Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

