Enterprise Video Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Application, Delivery Technique, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Enterprise Video Market by Component (Solutions [Webcasting, Video Content Management, Video Conferencing] and Services), Deployment Mode, Application, Delivery Technique, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise video market is expected to grow from USD 16.4 billion in 2020 to USD 25.6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period.



The enterprise video market is driven by various factors, such as rising internet penetration and growing demand for video streaming along with the increasing need of organizations for connecting remote workforce. However, network connectivity and infrastructure issues and data security concerns can hinder the growth of the market.



By component, services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



With the increasing adoption of enterprise video solutions, the demand for supporting services is also growing among end users. Enterprise video services include professional services and managed services. Professional service providers offer technical support to end users of enterprise video solutions. Adopting enterprise video services helps organizations focus on their core competencies rather than managing their enterprise video solutions.



By deployment mode, cloud segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Cloud or hosted enterprise video solutions are provided as SaaS by service providers. These solutions convert fixed costs of services to variable costs as customers pay according to the services used by them. The advantage of cloud deployment of these solutions is the reduced physical infrastructure requirement, which results in low maintenance costs for organizations. Moreover, cloud deployment also enables 24x7 accessibility from anywhere. Cloud-based enterprise video solutions are an excellent option for one-time events and occasional content services. With advancements in cloud-based technologies, the use of enterprise video solutions as SaaS is emerging as one of the best practices for companies looking to deploy cost-effective functionalities. Cloud-based enterprise video solutions also offer real-time visibility of data to employees, thereby enabling organizations to communicate with different departments before, during, and after each meeting.



BFSI vertical is expected to hold the largest market share in 2020



Enterprise video solutions enable BFSI enterprises to carry out enhanced branch communication through the sharing of audio, video, and digital content with their customers. These solutions empower organizations to transform branches into sales and service channels without employing additional onsite staff. The deployment of enterprise video solutions in BFSI enterprises ensures improved accountability, enhanced risk management, excellent operational management, and improved end-to-end security governance. Growing demand among marketers for video-based marketing and sales of banking services and enhanced branch communications is driving the growth of the enterprise video market in the BFSI vertical.



APAC enterprise video market is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The APAC enterprise video market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for cloud-based enterprise video solutions. Growing economies of countries such as China, Australia and New Zealand, India, and Singapore provide huge opportunities for the adoption of enterprise video solutions and services across different industry verticals.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Enterprise Video Market

4.2 North America Market, by Component and Country

4.3 Asia-Pacific Market, by Component and Top Three Countries

4.4 Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need to Improve Operational Efficiency and Employee Productivity

5.2.1.2 Need to Connect Remote Workforce

5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Internet Users Around the World

5.2.1.4 Increasing Smartphone Adoption Across the World

5.2.1.5 Growing Demand for Video Streaming

5.2.1.6 Surge in the Adoption of Video Marketing Strategy

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Data Security Concerns

5.2.2.2 Network Connectivity and Infrastructure Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancements in AI-Powered Video Technologies to Boost Market Growth

5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Enterprise Video Solutions to Enhance Communication and Collaboration in Enterprises

5.2.3.3 Increasing Adoption of BYOD and CYOD Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Interoperability of Different Enterprise Video Solutions

5.2.4.2 Disruption in Supply Chain of Smart Devices due to the Pandemic

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Ecosystem

5.3.2 Patent Analysis

5.3.3 Average Selling Price

5.3.4 Enterprise Video Market: Technological Landscape

5.3.4.1 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

5.3.4.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

5.3.4.3 Facial Recognition and Voice Recognition

5.3.4.4 Cloud Services

5.3.4.5 5G Network

5.3.5 Use Cases

5.3.5.1 Case Study 1: Cisco Provides Cisco Connected Classrooms and Cisco Webex Meetings Solutions to A.T. Kearney

5.3.5.2 Case Study 2: Ecoegg Implemented Microsoft Teams to Solve Their Communication Challenges

5.3.5.3 Case Study 3: Siemens to Provide Maintenance Services for Seyfarth Shaw

5.3.5.4 Case Study 4: Coastal Bend College Implemented Lifesize Video Systems Across Four Campuses

5.3.5.5 Case Study 5: Lifesize Provided the Eulen Group with a Suite of Demo Meeting Room Systems

5.4 COVID-19 Market Outlook for Enterprise Video Solutions Networks

5.4.1 Cumulative Growth Analysis



6 Enterprise Video Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Solutions: Market Drivers

6.2.2 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact

6.2.3 Video Conferencing

6.2.4 Video Content Management

6.2.5 Webcasting

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Services: Market Drivers

6.3.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact

6.3.3 Professional Services

6.3.4 Managed Services



7 Enterprise Video Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premises

7.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

7.2.2 On-Premises: COVID-19 Impact

7.3 Cloud

7.3.1 Cloud: Enterprise Video Market Drivers

7.3.2 Cloud: COVID-19 Impact



8 Enterprise Video Market, by Delivery Technique

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Downloading/Traditional Streaming

8.3 Adaptive Streaming

8.4 Progressive Downloading



9 Enterprise Video Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Corporate Communications

9.2.1 Corporate Communications: Market Drivers

9.2.2 Corporate Communications: COVID-19 Impact

9.3 Training and Development

9.3.1 Training and Development: Market Drivers

9.3.2 Training and Development: COVID-19 Impact

9.4 Marketing and Client Engagement

9.4.1 Marketing and Client Engagement: Enterprise Video Market Drivers

9.4.2 Marketing and Client Engagement: COVID-19 Impact



10 Enterprise Video Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

10.2.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance: Market Drivers

10.2.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance: COVID-19 Impact

10.3 IT and Telecom

10.3.1 IT and Telecom: Market Drivers

10.3.2 IT and Telecom: COVID-19 Impact

10.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.4.1 Healthcare and Life Sciences: Enterprise Video Market Drivers

10.4.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences: COVID-19 Impact

10.5 Education

10.5.1 Education: Enterprise Video Market Drivers

10.5.2 Education: COVID-19 Impact

10.6 Media and Entertainment

10.6.1 Media and Entertainment: Market Drivers

10.6.2 Media and Entertainment: COVID-19 Impact

10.7 Retail and Consumer Goods

10.7.1 Retail and Consumer Goods: Enterprise Video Market Drivers

10.7.2 Retail and Consumer Goods: COVID-19 Impact

10.8 Other Verticals



11 Enterprise Video Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Evaluation Framework

12.3 Key Market Developments

12.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

12.3.2 Business Expansions

12.3.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

12.3.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players, 2019

12.5 Historical Revenue Analysis

12.6 Company Evaluation Matrix Overview

12.6.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions

12.6.1.1 Star

12.6.1.2 Emerging Leaders

12.6.1.3 Pervasive

12.6.1.4 Participants

12.6.2 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020

12.7 Market Ranking of Top 5 Key Players

12.8 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Overview

12.8.1 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions

12.8.1.1 Progressive Companies

12.8.1.2 Responsive Companies

12.8.1.3 Dynamic Companies

12.8.1.4 Starting Blocks

12.8.2 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 IBM

13.3 Microsoft

13.4 Cisco

13.5 Adobe

13.6 Avaya

13.7 AWS

13.8 Poly

13.9 LogMeIn

13.10 RingCentral

13.11 Zoom Video Communications

13.12 Google

13.13 Enghouse Systems

13.14 Brightcove

13.15 Dalet Digital Media Systems

13.16 Qumu

13.17 Sonic Foundry

13.18 ON24

13.19 Lifesize

13.20 Kaltura

13.21 BlueJeans Network

13.22 Haivision

13.23 Kollective

13.24 INXPO

13.25 VIDIZIMO

13.26 Panopto

13.27 VBrick

13.28 MediaPlatform



14 Appendix

