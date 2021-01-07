Enterprise Video Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 12,140 Million by 2026 at CAGR 13.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enterprise Video Market is Segmented by Type (Enterprise Video Platform, Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint, Others), Application (Corporate, Government, Education, Media & Entertainment, Other), Key Vendors and Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Internet Software category.

The global Enterprise Video market size is projected to reach USD 12,140 Million by 2026, from USD 5,561.7 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.9% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the Enterprise Video market size are, need to improve operational efficiency and employee productivity, the need to connect the remote workforce, increasing number of internet users around the world, increasing smartphone adoption across the world, growing demand for video streaming, and surge in adoption of video marketing strategy.

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Enterprise Video Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-3R382/Enterprise_Video_Market

Covid-19 Impact On Enterprise Video Market Size

The COVID-19 had a positive impact on the enterprise video market size as the use of enterprise video for enterprise collaboration and communication is increased. The pandemic has also disrupted corporate performance and employee morale around the globe. The adoption of enterprise video solutions and services helped employees to stay connected with the organization.

Enterprise Video Market Size

The need to improve operational efficiency and employee productivity is expected to drive the enterprise video market size. The lack of strong communication tools dramatically decreases the efficiency of employees. Low quality of video streaming and disruption during video conferencing significantly restricts communication between workers, especially in the COVID-19 situation. As a result, several video solutions providers are developing advanced noise cancellation technologies.

Through on-demand video recordings, employees undergo training to develop new skills. The video helps pass on accurate information captured by trainers, executives, and colleagues that can be viewed globally. In addition, numerous companies have highlighted emphasized video channels for external operations, including sales, publicity, broadcasting of public events, and clients and partners' training. These factors are, in turn, expected to drive the on-demand video market size.

In addition, there has been a substantial increase in usage and easy access to video content as a result of the increasing penetration of smartphones and the availability of the internet, which has a positive effect on the adoption of video content for educational purposes. The high level of adoption of digital media across industry verticals has led to an increasing tendency of viewers towards different streaming solutions and services that have provided lucrative opportunities for market players.

In addition, there has been a substantial increase in usage and access to video content as a result of the increasing penetration of smartphones and the availability of the internet. This, in turn, is fueling the growth of the Enterprise Video Market size. The high level of adoption of digital media across industry verticals has led to an increasing tendency of viewers towards different streaming solutions & services and has created lucrative opportunities for Enterprise Video Market players.

View Report Details Before Purchasing: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-3R382/enterprise-video

Enterprise Video Market Share Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest Enterprise Video market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the presence of leading market players in the region. Furthermore, the increased demand for visual meetings and continuous access to high-quality internet has stimulated the growth of the U.S. Enterprise Video Market.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow to the highest CAGR during the forecast period as media consumption has increased dramatically, especially due to the change from conventional media to digital media. In addition, there has been an increasing demand for connected devices that can support digital media and high-speed Internet technology, allowing customers to access videos from anywhere. This is expected to drive the growth of the Enterprise Video Market size in the Asia-Pacific region.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-3R382/Enterprise_Video_Market

Enterprise Video Market by Type

Enterprise Video Platform

Enterprise Video Conferencing Endpoint

Enterprise Video Market by Application

Corporate

Government

Education

Media & Entertainment

Other

Key Major Vendors

Cisco Systems

Polycom

Huawei

ZTE

Brightcove

Ooyala

Haivision

Kaltura

Avaya

ThePlatform (Comcast Technology Solutions)

Vbrick

IBM Cloud Video

Sonic Foundry

Arkena

Kollective

Qumu

Wistia

Vidyo

Agile Content

Vidizmo

MediaPlatform

Viocorp

"We can also add the other companies as you want"

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-3R382&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-3R382&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- Video Streaming Software Market

The global Video Streaming Software market size is projected to reach USD 8539.8 Million by 2026, from USD 4766.7 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2021-2026.

North America held the largest Video Streaming Software Market share in 2017. This dominance of North America in the Video Streaming Software Market is attributed to factors such as collaborations between governments and network arenas, institutional partnerships, and large-scale investments in outsourced video streaming solutions and services.

- Enterprise Video Content Management Market

The global Enterprise Video Content Management market size is projected to reach USD 8104.5 Million by 2026, from USD 7422 Million in 2020.

- Enterprise Video Platform Market

The global Enterprise Video Platform market size is projected to reach USD 4546.6 Million by 2026, from USD 1522.7 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.0% during 2021-2026.

- Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market

The global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) market size is projected to reach USD 84740 Million by 2026, from USD 40440 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2021-2026.

Latin America is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period as enterprises in this region are shifting towards cloud deployment.

- Video Conferencing Market

The Video Conferencing Market Size is estimated at USD 10.57 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 16.19 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.9%

- Video Analytics Market

The video analytics market size was valued at USD 4.10 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 20.80 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2020 to 2027.

To see the full list of related reports on the Enterprise Video

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports