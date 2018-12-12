Enterprise Video Market to Grow at 7.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Webcasting and Video Conferences- ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, December 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Report aims at estimating enterprise video market size and future growth potential across different segments, such as component, deployment mode, delivery technique, application, vertical, and region. Study covers market the enterprise video market across segments.

The enterprise video market is expected to grow from USD 13.5 billion in 2018 to USD 19.8 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period. The enterprise video market is driven by various factors, such as rising internet penetration and growing demand for video streaming along with the increasing need of organizations for reducing operational expenses.

Enterprise video solutions enable BFSI enterprises to carry out enhanced branch communication through the sharing of audio, video, and digital content with their customers. These solutions empower organizations to transform branches into sales and service channels without employing additional onsite staff.

The deployment of enterprise video solutions in BFSI enterprises ensures improved accountability, enhanced risk management, excellent operational management, and improved end-to-end security governance. Growing demand among marketers for video-based marketing and sales of banking services and enhanced branch communications is driving the growth of the enterprise video market in the BFSI vertical.

Major vendors offering manage services across the globe include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Kaltura (US), Polycom (US), Cisco (US), Adobe (US), Avaya (US), Brightcove (US), Vidyo (US), VBrick Systems (US), MediaPlatform (US), Ooyala (US), Qumu Corporation (US), Panopto (US), Vidizmo(US), Amazon Web Services (US), Lifesize (US), BlueJeans Network (US), INXPO (US), RingCentral (US), Haivision (Canada), Sonic Foundry (US), Kollective Technology(US), ON24 (US), and join.me (US).The study includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The enterprise video market consists of several stakeholders such as enterprise video solution & platform vendors, IT developers, consulting service providers, and cloud service providers on the supply side. Various sources from both supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report.

Growing need to streamline communication process between geographically dispersed employees is driving the growth of the video conferencing solutions market. Over the years, video conferencing has become a mainstream technology with several organizations recognizing its benefits, such as limited time for project execution and a strong sense of familiarity among participants.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By company type: Tier 1 - 55%, Tier 2 - 20%, and Tier 3 - 25%

By designation: C-level - 60%, D-level - 25%, and Others - 15%

By region: North America -20%, Europe -20%, APAC- 40%, MEA- 10% and Latin America - 10%

North America is expected to hold the largest market size and dominate the enterprise video market from 2018 to 2023. The region has a high concentration of large multinational companies, which largely contribute to the growth of the enterprise video market.

Demand for a video-based platform for telemedicine and patient care is driving growth of enterprise video market in healthcare & life sciences vertical. Enterprise video collaborations enable healthcare providers in telemedicine and patient care, medical education, & healthcare administration applications to offer enhanced patient care by providing them with improved communication options.

