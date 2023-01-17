Enterprise VSAT System Market Report 2022: Sector to Grow by 9.5% Annually Through 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise VSAT System Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The enterprise VSAT system market worldwide is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, starting from US$ 6.02 Bn in 2021. Escalation in satellite services penetration for cross-vertical applications is driving the demand for enterprise VSAT systems worldwide.

Further, increase in technological advancements has substantially supported the enterprise VSAT system market. Enterprise VSAT offers wide range of voice & video communication and data services to the users, which comprise of large businesses or corporations. The VSAT antennas are used for reception and transmission of huge amount of data and therefore useful for enterprises. Thus, we expect that the enterprise VSAT system market will show significant growth throughout the forecast period.

Dedicated Bandwidth VSAT Systems Segment will continue its Dominance

The enterprise VSAT system market by type is categorized into shared bandwidth VSAT systems and dedicated bandwidth VSAT systems. Dedicated bandwidth VSAT systems segment has significant share in the market revenue in 2020.

Notably, dedicated bandwidth VSAT systems is one of the most dependable C-Band and Ku-Band VSAT services present in an existing market context. As a result, we expect that dedicated bandwidth VSAT systems segment will continue its dominance in the enterprise VSAT system market throughout the forecast from 2022- 2030.

North America will continue its Dominance

In 2021, North America led the enterprise VSAT system market. North America had witnessed an increase in usage of VSAT systems in aerospace and defense. Further technological advancements in the region helped the region to contribute a major share in the total revenue of the enterprise VSAT system market. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Changing political landscape in the region in adoption of new policies pertaining to education and other services shall led the growth. Therefore, we expect that Asia-Pacific will grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period in the enterprise VSAT system market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the enterprise VSAT system market ViaSat, Skycasters LLC, Singtel, OmniAccess, Newtec, iDirect, Hughes Network Systems, Global Eagle Entertainment, Gilat Satellite Networks, GigaSat, Emerging Markets Communications (EMC), Comtech Telecommunications, Cambium Networks, and Bharti Airtel among others.

Market Segmentation

Type

Dedicated Bandwidth VSAT Systems

Shared Bandwidth VSAT Systems

Component

Hardware

Antennas

Modems

Others (Hubs, Demodulators)

Services

Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Industry

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Manufacturing

Energy

Oil & Gas

Telecom

Enterprises

BFSI

IT

Retail

Entertainment & Media

Education

Healthcare

Government

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Enterprise VSAT System market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Enterprise VSAT System market?

Which is the largest regional market for Enterprise VSAT System market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Enterprise VSAT System market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Enterprise VSAT System market worldwide?

