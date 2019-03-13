Enterprise World Europe Showcases Innovations in OpenText Enterprise Information Management

Cloud Applications, Advanced Automation and Intelligent Content Services Headline Europe's Largest EIM Conference

WATERLOO, Ontario, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), a global leader in Enterprise Information Management (EIM), began the third day of Enterprise World Europe with a keynote from Muhi Majzoub, OpenText Executive Vice President, Engineering. Majzoub presented the latest on the OpenText innovation updates made to its market-leading EIM platform to an audience of customers, partners and senior executives from across the region.

"OpenText is driven by an unwavering commitment to helping our customers seize the opportunity offered by digital transformation," said Muhi Majzoub, OpenText Executive Vice President, Engineering. "We are continually evolving our EIM portfolio to respond to the needs of the world's largest and most complex businesses and as such, we are delivering highly secure cloud solutions and services, elevating the role of information in organizations, and building innovative new ways to collaborate."

Release 16 continues to power hyper-productive organizations: OpenText Release 16 EP5 delivered an expanded set of services, capabilities and integrations to expand productivity, improve governance and drive digital transformation deeper into enterprises. Compelling new features offer unprecedented opportunity to improve work thru automation, helping to ensure adoption and ROI. At Enterprise World Europe, OpenText technology is on display, allowing customers to engage and interact with latest features on applications such as:

OpenText Content Suite and Documentum that are platforms for integrating information with the digital business

Expanded integrations with SAP business processes putting content in context, with OpenText Core for collaborating securely on content within and outside of the enterprise

Augmented web-based document authoring and design for OpenText Exstream, and newly integrated AI-based analytics for OpenText Digital Asset Management

Expanded flexibility for the low code developer tools in OpenText AppWorks

New machine learning capabilities in OpenText Discovery that can transform how corporate legal departments and law firms service their clients

Data discovery and provisioning for business users is now available for OpenText Magellan along with new monitoring and control of data quality preventing algorithm degradation for governance purposes

Continuous monitoring of end points with OpenText Encase that ensures highly secure data and device management

A powerful enterprise-ready cloud: The OpenText cloud is growing and now has more than 60,000 customers. With a global footprint and a growing network of certified partners and expanding relationships with hyper-scale partners (such as Google Cloud), the OpenText cloud is built to help deliver the information-intensive business at scale ensuring their operations have built-in interoperability and security.

Compelling cloud applications and services: OpenText is changing the way that EIM services and apps are developed and delivered with OpenText OT2, a modern platform for delivering EIM-as-a-service. Advanced microservices and industry-relevant apps are addressing the unique needs of users in life sciences, the legal industry, and financial operations.

New capabilities from the world's most advanced Business Network: The recent acquisition of Liaison Technologies reinforces OpenText as the world's premier business-to-business network and brings a new set of technologies to deliver advanced application-to-application integration with OpenText ALLOY. Powerful new applications, such as Core for Trading Grid, combine content collaboration and secure B2B messaging to digitize new business processes. Customers worldwide rely on OpenText Trading Grid to create trusted and ethical supply chains. New APIs continue to position OpenText Business Network as a key platform for innovation and integration, allowing developers to leverage its global reach and scale. And, for a world where people and devices need a secure, trusted identity, OpenText delivers a secure and trusted IAM (identity and access management) platform that is IoT-ready.

Showcasing Continued Innovation (Sneak Peeks!)

The closing event at Enterprise World Europe will feature an early look at the innovation coming in Release 16 EP6 and the next generation of OpenText Cloud. Customers can get an advanced look at where OpenText is investing.

AI-Augmented capture, new integrations with SAP SuccessFactors, new SaaS applications for life sciences and the latest innovations in Documentum will all be demonstrated.

"Release 16 EP6 and Cloud 19.2 will be the largest, most feature rich EIM release in the history of OpenText," continued Majzoub. "Our predictable and consistent release schedule provides customers with a clear view of how their investments in OpenText technology can evolve. Release 16 EP6 will be available in the second quarter 2019 for upgrade and 19.2 will be immediately available to all customers in the OpenText Cloud."

For the latest news on OpenText Enterprise World, visit https://blogs.opentext.com/category/enterprise-world/.

