EnterpriseDB Acquired by Great Hill Partners

BEDFORD, Mass., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EnterpriseDB, the enterprise Postgres company, today announced it has been acquired by Great Hill Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

With over 4,000 global customers, EnterpriseDB is the top developer of Postgres software for the enterprise. Customers use EnterpriseDB software to handle large-scale transaction processing, customer analytics, data warehousing, and web-based applications. The company's portfolio of multi-cloud and on-premises Postgres performance, scalability, security, management tools, and Oracle database compatibility have contributed to Postgres' stunning market growth within the enterprise.

EnterpriseDB has been growing over 40 percent year over year and has experienced 37 consecutive quarters of subscription growth. DB-Engines.com named Postgres "Database of the Year" in 2018 for the second consecutive year as it has increased in popularity more than any of the other 300-plus monitored systems.

"This acquisition comes at a time when the Postgres market is exploding," said Ed Boyajian, president and CEO of EnterpriseDB. "With the team at Great Hill, we've got a partner that can help us accelerate our growth by delivering new services and technological innovation to the Postgres user community."

"Ed and his team have built EnterpriseDB into a clear innovator and leading provider of a high quality and flexible Postgres database management platform that enterprises are increasingly demanding," said Drew Loucks, principal, Great Hill Partners. "With the enterprise shifting to open source database management systems and multi-cloud deployments, the company is poised to experience explosive growth and we're excited to be partnering with the team to unlock this value," said Derek Schoettle, operating partner, Great Hill Partners.

Expanding on their 10-year relationship together, Catalyst Investors invested along side Great Hill Partners with partner Todd Clapp joining the board of directors and stating, "EnterpriseDB's leadership in the Postgres community positions it to capture tremendous market share as enterprises continue to migrate away from legacy, proprietary databases in favor of open source."

EnterpriseDB announced that Andy Palmer will join its Board of Directors. Andy has served as founding investor, board member or advisor to more than 50 data-related start-up companies across the technology, healthcare and life sciences industries.

"The enterprise adoption of Postgres has been extraordinary over the past few years because of its versatility," said Palmer. "Customers are clearly turning to EnterpriseDB for their leadership and Postgres expertise, and I am delighted to be joining the board to help accelerate expansion and adoption of EDB Postgres helping customers solve large-scale data problems."

The company also announced that Michael Stonebraker, a pioneer in database technology and original architect of what is now Postgres, will serve as a technical advisor to the company.

"Having been there at the beginning of Postgres, I am excited to re-engage with the community and to partner with Ed, Andy, Derek and the EnterpriseDB team to help drive innovation of EnterpriseDB's offerings," said Stonebraker. "EnterpriseDB is the leading Postgres company, and I look forward to serving as an advisor to the company."

Jefferies served as exclusive financial advisor to EnterpriseDB in connection with this transaction. Additionally, Canaccord Genuity Group provided strategic support.

About EnterpriseDB Corporation

EnterpriseDB (EDB), the enterprise Postgres company, delivers an open source-based data management platform, optimized for greater scalability, security, and reliability. EDB Postgres makes organizations smarter while reducing risk and complexity with enterprise-proven management tools, security enhancements and Oracle compatibility. Over 4,000 customers worldwide deploy diverse workloads including transaction processing, data warehousing, customer analytics and web-based applications, both on-premises and in the cloud. EnterpriseDB is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.EnterpriseDB.com .

EnterpriseDB is a registered trademark of EnterpriseDB Corporation. EDB and EDB Postgres are trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

For EnterpriseDB

Glenn Rossman

914-623-8354

Glenn.Rossman@EnterpriseDB.com

For Great Hill Partners

Charlyn Lusk

646-502-3549

clusk@stantonprm.com

SOURCE EnterpriseDB

Related Links

http://www.enterprisedb.com

