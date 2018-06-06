EnterpriseDB and Infosys Partner to Help Enterprises Modernize their Database Landscape

Enterprises today are moving applications away from a legacy monolithic architecture onto a service-oriented architecture leveraging cloud, container, microservices, and new related technologies. Infosys and EDB have developed automated tools and accelerators to help enterprises with this transformation. Infosys Code Impact Analyzer combined with the EDB Migration Toolkit significantly reduces the time and risk of moving legacy databases to EDB Postgres.

"Our partnership with Infosys brings together application domain and product knowledge along with a unique set of automation tools and accelerators necessary for successful database migrations at scale," said Ed Boyajian, President and CEO, EnterpriseDB. "Working with Infosys, we are offering a powerful joint solution that addresses real enterprise needs while streamlining application and database transformation."

"Data is the new oil and it is driving many of today's application modernization. Open source-based databases are playing a key role in these initiatives," said Gautam Khanna, Vice President, Global Head of Open Source Center of Excellence, Infosys. "Working together, Infosys and EnterpriseDB can help clients manage and leverage rich insights from data in a more efficient and cost-effective manner."

According to Gartner, "through 2020, open-source software (OSS) in IT portfolios will increase at a 30% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). By 2022, more than 60% of all global organizations will improve their internal skills related to open source to better open-source use in production, which represents an increase from 20% today."1

About EnterpriseDB Corporation

EnterpriseDB® (EDB™), the database platform company for digital business, delivers the premier open source-based data platform for new applications, cloud re-platforming, application modernization, and legacy migration. EnterpriseDB integrates with enterprise technologies and infrastructures for hybrid cloud management, data integration, and data warehousing. Our customers benefit from the highest performing, most reliable, flexible, open, and cost-effective data management platform available. EnterpriseDB is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.EnterpriseDB.com.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer out clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

1Gartner, Inc., Identify Open-Source Skills Gap Using Gartner's OSS Decision Framework, By Hiroko Aoyama, Published December 3, 2017

All trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

