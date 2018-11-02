EnterpriseDB Announces Oracle-compatible Postgres Cloud Database Service

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EnterpriseDB today launched Cloud Database Service, providing its enterprise-ready, EDB Postgres database with Oracle-compatible features now available as an on-demand service on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud.

Database users are able to provision Postgres instances or highly-available clusters on the cloud with point-in-time-recovery (PITR), load balancing and auto-scaling. Developers gain agility with the ability to set up and use EDB's Oracle-compatible Postgres databases in minutes.

The EDB Postgres Cloud Database Service can be accessed at https://www.enterprisedb.com/edb-postgres-cds. Cost is based on hourly usage and features selected giving users the ability to spin up and spin down database services with no long-term commitment. Technical support is included at no additional cost and delivered by EnterpriseDB's team of certified Postgres experts.

Initially, the Cloud Database Service is available on AWS Regions US-East-1 and US-West-1 with plans to expand to other worldwide regions. EDB Postgres is the same everywhere – whether used in an on-premises data center, private or public cloud computing platform – providing users with unmatched flexibility to run and move workloads as needed.

"No matter how our customers choose to deploy EDB Postgres, they have control of their data and the ability to shift to whatever deployment model they choose without the typical cloud vendor lock-in," said Ed Boyajian, president and CEO of EnterpriseDB. "When we combine EDB Cloud Database Service with our recently introduced Migration Portal, we're able to dramatically accelerate the migration process of converting from proprietary databases to EDB Postgres in the cloud or on-premises. Our Cloud Database Service brings even more value with enterprise features such as load balancing, automatic failover, secure data encryption and elastic scale out."

Specifications

EDB Postgres Advanced Server has the following built-in enterprise features relieving users from administrative tasks.

Database compatibility with Oracle

Highly-available database clusters

Single instance configurations for developers

Database cloning to support development and QA (quality assurance) needs

Automatic load balancing

Automated failover

Automatic backups

Secure data encryption

User scheduled backups

Point-in-time recovery

Automated elastic scale-out and storage

Monitoring

The Cloud Database Service comes with pre-defined database instance templates that cover common configurations for developer, departmental, read-scale, production and enterprise use cases. Also, users can simply point-and-click to add or remove replicas.

Instance types available are general purpose and memory optimized. Modules and extensions are available for PostGIS, SQL/Protect, Index Advisor, SQL Profiler. Procedural language support is provided for PL/PgSQL, PL/ Perl, PL/TCL, PL/Python, PL/Java and PL/V8.

About EnterpriseDB Corporation

EnterpriseDB (EDB), the database platform company for digital business, delivers the premier open source-based data platform for new applications, cloud re-platforming, application modernization, and legacy migration. EnterpriseDB integrates with enterprise technologies and infrastructures for hybrid cloud management, data integration, and data warehousing. Our customers benefit from the highest performing, most reliable, flexible, open, and cost-effective data management platform available. EnterpriseDB is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.EnterpriseDB.com.

EnterpriseDB is a registered trademark of EnterpriseDB Corporation. EDB and EDB Postgres are trademarks of EnterpriseDB Corporation. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Glenn Rossman

914-623-8354

Glenn.Rossman@EnterpriseDB.com

SOURCE EnterpriseDB

Related Links

http://www.enterprisedb.com

