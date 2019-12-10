Enterprises Across the Globe Look for a Better Employee Experience Through the Digital Workplace

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises across the globe are reassessing their workplace strategies and technologies and are looking to vendors to help them deliver a better employee experience with applications and devices, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Workplace of the Future Global Report finds many enterprises worldwide looking to digital workplace solutions to address a talent shortage and to reskill existing employees. Enterprises need to modernize their workplaces to attract tech-savvy young workers, the report says.

The report finds many prospective employees monitor a company's work culture through social media, and this information can be a factor in deciding to take a job. A big part of a company's culture is a positive IT environment enabled through digital workplace technologies and services.

"Modern digital workplace technologies enable enterprises not only to provide employees a good experience with applications and devices, but also help them assess employee sentiment and working patterns through data analytics," said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Managing and monitoring the end-user worker experience is becoming increasingly valuable to enterprises."

To measure worker engagement, enterprises are starting to consider replacing the traditional service-level agreements (SLAs) they have with providers in the digital workplace market with end-user experience level agreements (XLAs), based on measurable end-user experience enhancements, the report says.

XLA-based contracts haven not yet achieved wide adoption, however, because both enterprise customers and digital workplace service providers are still figuring out ways to structure the deals, the report says. Customers and providers are looking at ways to generate end-user experience data by continuously monitoring system, network, device and application performance.

The report notes the dominance of Microsoft technology and tools in the workplace environment. To counter new cloud and SaaS applications entering the workplace, some cheaper than Microsoft products, Microsoft has introduced several new products, including the Office 365 cloud-based suite, and Windows 10, the multi-device operating system that supports cloud apps. These moves have brought many enterprises back to the Microsoft fold, and many of them are looking for solution vendors that enable and manage Microsoft workplace products.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Workplace of the Future Global Report evaluates the capabilities of 56 providers across five quadrants: Digital Workplace Consulting Services, Managed Services – Workplace Support, Managed Services – Mobility Support, Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Unified Endpoint Management.

The report names IBM as a leader in four quadrants and Accenture, Atos, DXC Technology, HCL, TCS and Wipro as leaders in three. Fujitsu, Microsoft, NTT DATA and Unisys are named as leaders in two quadrants, and 8x8, Capgemini, Cisco, Citrix, Cognizant, MobileIron, Orange, RingCentral and Vmware are leaders in one.

A customized version of the report is available from Unisys.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Workplace of the Future Global Report is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., the Nordics and Brazil, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

SOURCE Information Services Group, Inc.