Enterprises Across the Globe Move Toward SDN and Related Networking Services

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises across the globe and in the U.S. are rapidly adopting software-defined networking and related technologies as an alternative to traditional LAN and WAN services, according to new reports published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Global and U.S. reports find enterprises in many regions embracing SDN, network function virtualization (NFV) and software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) technologies and services as well as related network services such as performance assurance and managed networks and devices.

"While existing managed WAN and LAN services and multiprotocol label switching technologies form the backbone of the enterprise customer installed base, the networking market is rapidly changing," said Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader of ISG Research. "Enterprises are moving to SDN-related services because they are now focused on improving the integration and management of network resources."

Enterprises are opting for the SDN umbrella of technologies and services for several reasons, the report says. Many seek increased flexibility and agility, with a desire to seamlessly add applications and network resources in order to better meet business goals.

In addition, SDN-related tools allow enterprises to respond quickly to customer queries and quickly provide new services, the report says. Enterprises also see SDN and NFV as a way to improve network efficiency while reducing usage costs. Using SDN-related tools, enterprises can route non-critical mobile data over lower cost connections, the report notes.

Many providers of networking products and services are involved in SDN-related pilot projects and are regularly converting them to production-level deployments, the report says. Many networking vendors are embracing SDN products as a way to improve their positioning in the marketplace.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Global Report evaluates the capabilities of 62 providers across seven quadrants: Managed WAN Services; Mobile Network (4G/5G) Additional (non-core) Services; SDN Transformation Services (Consulting and Implementation); SD-WAN Equipment and Services (DIY); SDN Security Services; SD Network Technologies (Core), and SD Network Technologies (Mobile to Edge).

The global report names IBM and Orange Business Services as leaders in six quadrants and AT&T as a leader in five. BT and Vodafone are named as leaders four quadrants, while CenturyLink, Cisco and T-Systems are leaders in three. Dell EMC, HCL, Juniper, Tech Mahindra, Verizon and Wipro are all named leaders in two quadrants, and Infosys, Masergy, SingTel, Symantec and VMware are leaders in one.

Meanwhile, the 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services U.S. Report evaluates the capabilities of 56 providers across the same seven quadrants.

The U.S. report names IBM as a leader in six quadrants and AT&T and Verizon as leaders in five. CenturyLink, Cisco and Juniper are named leaders in three quadrants, and Apcela, Dell EMC, Extreme Networks, Orange Business Services, Sprint and VMWare are leaders in two. Cato Networks, Masergy, PCCW and Symantec are leaders in one quadrant.

Customized versions of the reports are available from T-Systems, CenturyLink, Apcela and Wipro.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens™ Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Global report is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage. The U.S. report is available on this webpage.

