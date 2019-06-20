Enterprises Can See 73% Higher Identity Verification Rates with Diversified Signals to Prevent Fraud, says Aite Group

Aite Group's analysis examined 29,000 consumer records to conclude that the identity verification rate (the proportion of records in which the name and address are successfully matched with the phone number) was 64.2% using MNO data alone. When Payfone's full network of authoritative verification partners was used, excluding MNO data, this produced a verification rate of 83.2% . The verification rate for Payfone's aggregate sources, including MNO data, was 85.1%, indicating a 1.9% improvement in account verification rates when direct carrier information is added to the equation.

"The goal of the study was to understand the solution's ability to provide accurate identity verification while increasing fraud detection," said Julie Conroy, Research Director for Aite Group's Fraud & AML practice. "From most businesses' perspective, the ability to provide high verification rates is often of greater value than fraud detection, given the benefits of reduced customer friction and lower operational expense (with fewer customers having to engage with the contact center or manual review teams), which drive customer satisfaction and higher Net Promoter Scores. The results of this analysis are a compelling validation of Payfone's value proposition to assess the risk of the phone and its owner, providing FIs, merchants, and other firms with reliance on digital and/or contact center channels with a unique view into the risk associated with their customers, and an ability to remove unnecessary points of friction."

